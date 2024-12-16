2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless

Back in 2013 when the Amaze first arrived on the Indian scene, it was a three-box version of the cute Honda Brio hatchback. Very evident by the way it looked – petite, compact and…well, cute. In hindsight that wasn’t an ‘ideal look’ for a sedan, prompting Honda designers to create a visually bigger sub-4m car with the second generation in 2018. This strategy worked so well, at one point in time, the Amaze was even outselling its mighty elder sibling, the City. But the focus shifted back on the latter after it underwent a sea-change first with a facelift and then a generation change. After being relegated to the shadows of the bigger sedan, Amaze has returned with a fresh new take on what Honda thinks an ideal everyday car should be for an Indian buyer.

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh



Design & Dimensions

In terms of size, it hasn’t changed much. It is based on the same platform, so the wheelbase remains the same as the second-gen car. So does the overall length at 3995mm, which is the same as arch-rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura. However, it has grown significantly wider and that has had a positive impact on the interior space as you will read later in the article. What has also improved is the ground clearance – up by 2 mm to 172 mm, now. The turning radius remains the same too as before at 4.7m. While it isn’t very evident, height is now 1500 mm, 1mm less than before and boot space has reduced by 4 litres and is now at 416 litres. But happy to report that Amaze will now come with bigger 15-inch alloy wheels for the top two variants.

The visual bulk that Honda so wonderfully managed to portray with the second-gen car has been further enhanced in the new Amaze. It looks much classier now with a prominent rectangular grille similar to the one we see on the Elevate SUV. Not a coincidence as both Amaze and Elevate share the platform. The thick chrome bar on top of the previous grille makes way for a much sleeker one. The bonnet remains flat and is set high. The bi-focal LED headlights – dubbed Wing design- with signature DRLs not only look the part but mean business. They are automatic and offer better throw than the previous ones.

Also read: Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan



In profile, the Amaze belies the fact that it isn’t the tallest of the lot with flat doors and segment-best ground clearance. The three-door design looks well-proportioned with a significantly longer front overhang compared to the rear. The wheel arches look a tad oversized to us (look good enough for 16-inch aftermarket wheels). The alloys go for a spoke design – not stand-out but neat. At the rear, the taillamps look similar to the ones on the bigger City. The boot lid is boxy but can be specced with an optional spoiler which is part of a 38+ official accessories list for the car. The Amaze will be available in six exterior colours. The Amaze also gets two optional Signature (chrome garnishes) and Utility (enhanced protection) packages for exclusivity.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

Seats 5 LxWxH 3995x1773x1500 mm Wheelbase 2470 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm Turning Radius 4.7 m Boot space 416 litres

Performance & Powertrain

Unlike the previous edition, which was launched with a diesel engine option too, the third-gen Amaze gets a single petrol engine option. It is the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit but now tuned for better efficiency both in terms of tailpipe emissions and fuel consumption. The engine continues to make 89 bhp of peak power at 6000rpm and 110 Nm of peak power at 4800 rpm. The engine is E20 (ethanol) compliant too. Power goes to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT, just like before. Honda claims a better fuel efficiency of 19.46 kmpl with the automatic gearbox and 18.65 kmpl with the manual.

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained



The Amaze’s engine is one of the most refined of the lot. It revs easy and quick with minimal vibrations. Peak torque hasn’t changed but comes at a slightly lower rpm. On paper it still is one of the lowest of the segment. Honda has also changed the ratios for first and second gear to better assist with initial pick-up. While it is difficult to notice if there is an actual improvement, we could pull the car in third gear from as low as 700-800 rpm from speeds of 15 kmph. Which means less frequent gear changes in slow-moving traffic. The gearshifts are slick. Throws feel precise – not too short, nor long but fall into the slot with a click. The gear knob is still the same tiny size one from before.

The start from standstill is not quick, but it is seamless. One can quickly go through the gears as as the torque starts kicking in. The speed build-up till triple-digit speeds is easy post which the engine sound starts getting a bit intrusive in the cabin. Quick acceleration not exactly its USP yet but it can crawl at 20-30 kmph or cruise at 80-100 kmph with no fuss. You get paddle shifters for the CVT variant, which provide better control especially while overtaking or driving downhill. But don’t expect DSG-kind of quick shifts. For all practical purposes, slotting it in D (Drive) will do the job. There is a Sport mode too for those who want an extra edge.

The Amaze comes with disc brake set-up at the front only. For the kind of power and speeds it does, front disc and rear drums feel adequate.

Fuel Petrol Displacement 1.2-litre Drive FWD Power 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 19.46 kmpl (CVT)/18.65 kmpl (MT)

Ride & Handling

We test drove the higher-spec variant with 15-inch wheels. The new Amaze comes with a conventional suspension set-up – McPherson strut at the front and lightweight torsion beam at the rear. It is softly sprung so as to make it more pliant on bad roads. The suspension manages to keep the surface irregularities at bay but is noisy. At high speeds and over undulating roads the pitch is more evident than body roll around fast corners.

The Amaze gets an electric power steering. It weighs up well and does a good job with providing some feedback so that the driver will have the confidence at higher speeds and won’t have to work-out while parking or sneaking through tight spaces. The Amaze arguably isn’t the best riding sub-4m sedan but is the best handling of the current lot.

Cabin & Features

The Amaze is a five-seat car with a spacious cabin for a compact sedan. The seats are plush and get beige fabric upholstery. Might require some more care in our dusty environs. As is the drill with most Honda cars in India, it too gets a beige and black interior colour combination. They don’t look very premium but look neat and proper. This and a large glass area add to the airiness despite the fact that the Amaze gets no sunroof. The rear seat is wide and has more-than-ample legroom and kneeroom. It now gets a fixed headrest too for the centre passenger. Three abreast is still a squeeze but more comfortable than the competition. Also, there are three-point seatbelts for all passengers. Rear AC vents make an appearance. New Amaze has a bigger blower now and during our test drive with temperatures in the mid-thirties, it managed to cool the cabin well, even at the rear.

The dashboard is simple with an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen on top, an elaborate climate control board with a digital display in the centre and a wireless smartphone charging pad at the bottom. Additionally, in the centre console, are two USB charging ports. The instrument cluster is part analogue and part digital. The speedo has a physical needle with an illuminated backdrop. The left side is a 7-inch digital display that can toggle between various information with the help of switches on the steering wheel. Many of the car settings – such as auto lock on walkaway – can be controlled via this. One thing that stands out in this dashboard is the use of buttons for practically every function. Easier to navigate while on the go.

For the first time, advanced driver assists system - ADAS - makes its appearance in the Amaze. And it has a fair bit of features including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. Amaze also features the new Honda Connect, connected car suite which allows various functions such as remote monitoring. All these help improve the car’s safety quotient. Six airbags are standard across the range.

Ownership & Verdict

The third-generation Amaze has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8 lakh. The car starts at the V trim which usually would have been the second trim for a Honda. There is no S trim anymore in the Amaze as the previous generation car will continue to be sold in this base trim. This will likely be of interest to commercial and fleet owners. A CNG option will be available at dealer level as is the practice as Honda doesn’t fit CNG at factory level. All trims - V, VX and ZX – will be available in both gearbox options. The base CVT starts at Rs 9.20 lakh. The car will come with 3 year, unlimited kilometres warranty which can be extended up to 10 years in total.

The new Amaze brings a lot of modern car features to what is a quintessential non-nonsense everyday car. It has a bit of classier flash now compared to its previous avatar but still can get lost in the crowd. While it may not exactly be a visual delight, it’s practicality can grow on you as it is designed to make the owner’s life simple. Easy to drive, comfortable, safe and reasonably specced now. It sets benchmarks in certain parameters such as ground clearance, outright power and ADAS but skimps on some features such as a front centre armrest and ventilated seats which it is offering only as optional accessories.

It is a tad more expensive than the competition and doesn’t have an outright wow factor, but it still makes sense as a car that can give you a lot without asking much in return. It isn’t extraordinary but excels at being normal, which at most times is what you want.

Introductory Prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

All-New Honda Amaze V VX ZX MT Rs 8 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh CVT Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh

Standard Warranty: 3 years/unlimited km

Editor’s Rating: 8/10