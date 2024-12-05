2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

Just a month after the launch of the new fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Cars India has rolled out the new third-gen Amaze subcompact sedan. Launched in a total of three trim levels, the new Amaze has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh with prices going up to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The time frame of the launch means that the new Amaze becomes the strongest and freshest competitor to the new Dzire which also goes up against models like the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor - both of which haven’t received any notable updates in well over a year.



The Amaze is offered in three trim levels - V, VX and ZX.

However, while we will do a proper in-depth comparison between the Dzire and Amaze sometime down the line, for now we see how the two subcompact sedans compare on paper.



2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions & Weight

2025 Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1733 mm 1735 mm Height 1500 mm 1525 mm Wheelbase 2470 mm 2450 mm Ground Clearance (unladen) 172 mm 163 mm Boot Space 416 litres 382 litres Kerb Weight 952-986 kg 920-960 kg

New Dzire is taller than the Amaze but falls short in terms of wheelbase and boot space.

In terms of size, both sedans share an identical length with the Dzire being just a whisker wider and 25 mm taller. The Amaze meanwhile sits on a 20 mm longer wheelbase and also gets the larger boot at 416 litres compared to 382 litres. The Honda subcompact also has the advantage in ground clearance at 172 mm to the Dzire’s 163 mm.



The subcompact sedans segment remains a battle of the paperweights with neither sedan crossing the 1-tonne mark. The Amaze is the heavier of the two cars weighing in between 952 kg and 986 kg depending on the variant. The Dzire meanwhile weighs in between 920 kg to 960 kg based on the variant which makes it notably heavier than its predecessor which topped out at 915 kg.



The Amaze (top) sits on a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the Maruti.

The new Amaze too is heavier than its predecessor which weighed in the range of 920 - 957 kg.

2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

2025 Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1.2-litre, 4 cyls, petrol 1.2-litre, 3 cyls, petrol Power 88.5 bhp at 6000 rpm 80.5 bhp at 5700 rpm Torque 110 Nm at 4800 rpm 112 Nm at 4300 rpm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 7-step CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT) 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

Shifting focus to the powertrain, both the Amaze and Dzire remain as petrol-only models featuring similar capacity engines and front wheel drive as standard but with some fundamental differences as well. The Honda 1.2-litre i-VTEC mill features a four-cylinder layout while Maruti’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series mill is down one cylinder compared to the old K Series motor at 3 cylinders. The Honda unit has the advantage in terms of peak power with 8 bhp more on tap though the Maruti unit is just marginally more torquey.



While it may still displace 1.2-litres, Maruti's new Z-series engine features three-cylinders and is notably more frugal.

Both units also seem to feature a more rev-happy nature on paper with peak power and torque coming quite high up in the rev band.



A 5-speed manual gearbox is par for the course though the Amaze promises to have the smoother automatic unit. Honda has stuck with the CVT for the third-gen Amaze while Maruti continues to offer the Dzire with a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

Honda's four-cylinder motor has the power advantage but not as frugal on paper.

On the mileage front, Maruti has been regarded as the king of the market and its quite telling on paper. The Z-Series engine is notably more frugal than the Honda unit in both manual and automatic drivetrain guise.



The Dzire does get CNG powertrain options as well though they have not been considered in this comparison.



2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

2025 Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price Rs 8.00 - 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) Rs 6.79 - 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Coming to the pricing, its the Dzire that holds the advantage with its lower price tag. The Maruti subcompact sedan’s pricing starts a cool Rs 1.21 lakh lower than the Amaze though there is a reason for that. Honda has forgone a basic entry-variant for the new Amaze with the current entry V trim comparable to the Dzire VXi (Rs 7.79 lakh). This brings down the gap in pricing to just Rs 21,000.



The Amaze lacks a bare bones entry variant comparable to a Dzire LXi.

On the top end, the Amaze ZX MT is priced at Rs 9.70 lakh almost identical to the Dzire ZXi+ MT’s Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. The Amaze however does get a leg up in some features such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in top ZX trim along with some additional tech goodies such as complimentary 5 year connected car tech. The Dzire meanwhile gets you the more frugal engine, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree cameras and an electric sunroof as well in fully-loaded spec.



Dzire has the lower starting price though top-spec manual variants are priced nearly identically.

The price gap becomes more apparent with the automatics with Honda’s CVT option notably costlier than Maruti’s AMT.