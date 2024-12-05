Login
2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

The new Amaze arrives shortly after the launch of the fourth-gen Dzire and looks set to be its strongest competitor in the market. We see how they compare on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Amaze priced from Rs 8 lakh up to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Both sedans are similarly sized though the Amaze has a longer wheelbase
  • Honda's i-VTEC motor makes 8 bhp more power but not as frugal as Dzire's Z-Series unit

Just a month after the launch of the new fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Cars India has rolled out the new third-gen Amaze subcompact sedan. Launched in a total of three trim levels, the new Amaze has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh with prices going up to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The time frame of the launch means that the new Amaze becomes the strongest and freshest competitor to the new Dzire which also goes up against models like the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor - both of which haven’t received any notable updates in well over a year.
 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh
 

2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights Price Features Specifications Images

The Amaze is offered in three trim levels - V, VX and ZX.

 

However, while we will do a proper in-depth comparison between the Dzire and Amaze sometime down the line, for now we see how the two subcompact sedans compare on paper.
 

2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions & Weight

 2025 Honda AmazeMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Length3995 mm3995 mm
Width1733 mm1735 mm
Height1500 mm1525 mm
Wheelbase2470 mm2450 mm
Ground Clearance (unladen)172 mm163 mm
Boot Space416 litres382 litres
Kerb Weight952-986 kg920-960 kg
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 28

New Dzire is taller than the Amaze but falls short in terms of wheelbase and boot space.

 

In terms of size, both sedans share an identical length with the Dzire being just a whisker wider and 25 mm taller. The Amaze meanwhile sits on a 20 mm longer wheelbase and also gets the larger boot at 416 litres compared to 382 litres. The Honda subcompact also has the advantage in ground clearance at 172 mm to the Dzire’s 163 mm.
 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures
 

The subcompact sedans segment remains a battle of the paperweights with neither sedan crossing the 1-tonne mark. The Amaze is the heavier of the two cars weighing in between 952 kg and 986 kg depending on the variant. The Dzire meanwhile weighs in between 920 kg to 960 kg based on the variant which makes it notably heavier than its predecessor which topped out at 915 kg.
 2025 Honda Amaze vs New Maruti Dzire 1

The Amaze (top) sits on a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the Maruti.

 

The new Amaze too is heavier than its predecessor which weighed in the range of 920 - 957 kg.

 

2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

 2025 Honda AmazeMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine1.2-litre, 4 cyls, petrol1.2-litre, 3 cyls, petrol
Power88.5 bhp at 6000 rpm80.5 bhp at 5700 rpm
Torque110 Nm at 4800 rpm112 Nm at 4300 rpm
Gearbox5-speed MT / 7-step CVT5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
Fuel Efficiency18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

 

Shifting focus to the powertrain, both the Amaze and Dzire remain as petrol-only models featuring similar capacity engines and front wheel drive as standard but with some fundamental differences as well. The Honda 1.2-litre i-VTEC mill features a four-cylinder layout while Maruti’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series mill is down one cylinder compared to the old K Series motor at 3 cylinders. The Honda unit has the advantage in terms of peak power with 8 bhp more on tap though the Maruti unit is just marginally more torquey.
 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images


 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 18

While it may still displace 1.2-litres, Maruti's new Z-series engine features three-cylinders and is notably more frugal.

 

Both units also seem to feature a more rev-happy nature on paper with peak power and torque coming quite high up in the rev band.
 

A 5-speed manual gearbox is par for the course though the Amaze promises to have the smoother automatic unit. Honda has stuck with the CVT for the third-gen Amaze while Maruti continues to offer the Dzire with a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

 

Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?

 

2025 Honda Amaze 9

Honda's four-cylinder motor has the power advantage but not as frugal on paper.

 

On the mileage front, Maruti has been regarded as the king of the market and its quite telling on paper. The Z-Series engine is notably more frugal than the Honda unit in both manual and automatic drivetrain guise.
 

The Dzire does get CNG powertrain options as well though they have not been considered in this comparison.
 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect


 

2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

 2025 Honda AmazeMaruti Suzuki Dzire
PriceRs 8.00 - 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)Rs 6.79 - 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Coming to the pricing, its the Dzire that holds the advantage with its lower price tag. The Maruti subcompact sedan’s pricing starts a cool Rs 1.21 lakh lower than the Amaze though there is a reason for that. Honda has forgone a basic entry-variant for the new Amaze with the current entry V trim comparable to the Dzire VXi (Rs 7.79 lakh). This brings down the gap in pricing to just Rs 21,000.
 

2025 Honda Amaze 1

The Amaze lacks a bare bones entry variant comparable to a Dzire LXi.

 

On the top end, the Amaze ZX MT is priced at Rs 9.70 lakh almost identical to the Dzire ZXi+ MT’s Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. The Amaze however does get a leg up in some features such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in top ZX trim along with some additional tech goodies such as complimentary 5 year connected car tech. The Dzire meanwhile gets you the more frugal engine, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree cameras and an electric sunroof as well in fully-loaded spec.
 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 20

Dzire has the lower starting price though top-spec manual variants are priced nearly identically.

 

The price gap becomes more apparent with the automatics with Honda’s CVT option notably costlier than Maruti’s AMT.

