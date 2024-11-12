2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Swift Dzire in the Indian market. Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new Dzire range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Now in its fourth generation, the new Dzire gets an array of changes over its predecessor, which include a new engine, and a larger equipment list alongside the obvious changes in design. Here is a deeper look into all the ways the new model is different from the older model.

New Dzire vs Old: Design & Dimensions



The new Dzire (left) gets a sportier, more appealing design than its predecessor

It is safe to say that the new Dzire is a huge improvement on its predecessor in terms of design. With a range of new edgy styling cues such as the new angular headlamps, more pronounced front bumper lip, and a wider grille with five horizontal slats, the subcompact sedan now looks more appealing than before. The silhouette of the all-new Dzire sports a more well-defined shoulder line. This is also the very first generation of the Dzire which, from an exterior design point of view, has almost nothing in common with the Swift.





The Dzire can be had in seven colour options

The new Dzire is offered in seven exterior colour options- Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Nutmeg Brown, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver.



It is worth noting that the dimensions of the all-new Dzire are the exact same as before, save for a 10 mm increase in height.

New Dzire vs Old: Interior Layout



The new Dzire's interior layout is in line with the Swift

The interior layout of the new Dzire is vastly different from its predecessor and in line with the new Swift. The new model features revised switchgear, redesigned AC vents, and a new freestanding infotainment display.

New Dzire vs Old: Infotainment System



The new Dzire can be had with a larger freestanding nine-inch infotainment screen

The previous-gen Dzire featured a smaller seven-inch infotainment display that was integrated into the dashboard, beneath the AC vents. The new model, on the other hand, can also be had with a larger freestanding nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ display. However, this feature is only offered on the top-spec ZXI+ trim, while the VXI and ZXI get a seven-inch Smartplay Pro display.





New Dzire vs Old: Features



The new features on the Dzire include a sunroof and a wireless charger

Arguably the most discussed feature of the new Dzire is the new electric single-pane sunroof. This is the first time that a sunroof is being offered on the Dzire, making it the only car in the segment to get this feature. The electric sunroof can only be had in the top-spec ZXI+ trim. Other new features in the new model include a wireless charger and Suzuki Connect, both only available in the ZXI and ZXI+ trims.



New Dzire vs Old: Safety Features

The new Dzire gets six airbags as standard



The new Dzire recently secured a five-star rating from GNCAP, a notable development over its predecessor which only managed to score two stars in the same set of crash tests. The list of standard safety features in the new Dzire includes six airbags, four airbags more than the previous model, along with electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors. For the first time ever, the Dzire can also be had with a 360-degree camera in the ZXI+ trim



New Dzire vs Old: Engine

The new Dzire ditches the old four-cylinder for a new three-cylinder engine



Among the biggest changes on the new Dzire is the fact that it is now equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that replaces the older four-cylinder K-Series engine. As a result of this change, the new Dzire is less powerful than its predecessor, producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, down by 8 bhp and 1 Nm. Maruti Suzuki however, claims higher fuel efficiency figures for the new model- 24.79 kmpl with the manual gearbox, 25.71 kmpl with the AMT, and 33.37 kg/km for the CNG derivative. For reference, the claimed fuel efficiency figures in the older model were 22.41 kmpl with the manual gearbox, 22.61 kmpl with the AMT, and 31.12 kg/km for the CNG derivative.