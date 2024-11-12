Login
2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?

The list of changes on the new Dzire includes a new engine and a larger equipment list
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Dzire gets an electric sunroof for the first time.
  • Now powered by the three-cylinder Z-Series engine.
  • Now offered with a larger list of standard safety features.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Swift Dzire in the Indian market. Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new Dzire range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Now in its fourth generation, the new Dzire gets an array of changes over its predecessor, which include a new engine, and a larger equipment list alongside the obvious changes in design. Here is a deeper look into all the ways the new model is different from the older model. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect


 

New Dzire vs Old: Design & Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Old vs New What Are The Differences
The new Dzire (left) gets a sportier, more appealing design than its predecessor

 

It is safe to say that the new Dzire is a huge improvement on its predecessor in terms of design. With a range of new edgy styling cues such as the new angular headlamps, more pronounced front bumper lip, and a wider grille with five horizontal slats, the subcompact sedan now looks more appealing than before. The silhouette of the all-new Dzire sports a more well-defined shoulder line. This is also the very first generation of the Dzire which, from an exterior design point of view, has almost nothing in common with the Swift. 


 Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 42 32 f6a7ca31

The Dzire can be had in seven colour options

 

The new Dzire is offered in seven exterior colour options- Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Nutmeg Brown, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver.
 

It is worth noting that the dimensions of the all-new Dzire are the exact same as before, save for a 10 mm increase in height.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

New Dzire vs Old: Interior Layout

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Old vs New What Are The Differences 1
The new Dzire's interior layout is in line with the Swift

 

The interior layout of the new Dzire is vastly different from its predecessor and in line with the new Swift. The new model features revised switchgear, redesigned AC vents, and a new freestanding infotainment display. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained 

 

New Dzire vs Old: Infotainment System

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Old vs New What Are The Differences 5
The new Dzire can be had with a larger freestanding nine-inch infotainment screen

 

The previous-gen Dzire featured a smaller seven-inch infotainment display that was integrated into the dashboard, beneath the AC vents. The new model, on the other hand, can also be had with a larger freestanding nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ display. However, this feature is only offered on the top-spec ZXI+ trim, while the VXI and ZXI get a seven-inch Smartplay Pro display. 


 

New Dzire vs Old: Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Old vs New What Are The Differences 3
The new features on the Dzire include a sunroof and a wireless charger

 

Arguably the most discussed feature of the new Dzire is the new electric single-pane sunroof. This is the first time that a sunroof is being offered on the Dzire, making it the only car in the segment to get this feature. The electric sunroof can only be had in the top-spec ZXI+ trim. Other new features in the new model include a wireless charger and Suzuki Connect, both only available in the ZXI and ZXI+ trims. 
 

New Dzire vs Old: Safety Features

new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 3

The new Dzire gets six airbags as standard 


The new Dzire recently secured a five-star rating from GNCAP, a notable development over its predecessor which only managed to score two stars in the same set of crash tests. The list of standard safety features in the new Dzire includes six airbags, four airbags more than the previous model, along with electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors. For the first time ever, the Dzire can also be had with a 360-degree camera in the ZXI+ trim
 

New Dzire vs Old: Engine

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 18

The new Dzire ditches the old four-cylinder for a new three-cylinder engine


Among the biggest changes on the new Dzire is the fact that it is now equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that replaces the older four-cylinder K-Series engine. As a result of this change, the new Dzire is less powerful than its predecessor, producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, down by 8 bhp and 1 Nm. Maruti Suzuki however, claims higher fuel efficiency figures for the new model- 24.79 kmpl with the manual gearbox, 25.71 kmpl with the AMT, and 33.37 kg/km for the CNG derivative. For reference, the claimed fuel efficiency figures in the older model were 22.41 kmpl with the manual gearbox, 22.61 kmpl with the AMT, and 31.12 kg/km for the CNG derivative.

