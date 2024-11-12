2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire needs no introduction. It arrived on the scene with a bang some 16 years ago. Since then it has continued to stay ahead of the competition. Some 27 lakh cars have been sold in its first three avatars, of course helped by a strong affinity from the commercial sector as well. The latter mainly because of reliability, ease of maintenance and running cost effectiveness. Attributes which continue with this fourth-generation Dzire. However, Maruti Suzuki has now brought in some radical changes to make it more desirable for private car owners, too.

First launched in 2008, this all-new Dzire is now in its fourth generation

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Platform & Dimensions

New Dzire is built on the same platform – called HEARTECT – used for the new generation Swift. It is said to have become more structural rigid compared to the third-gen model. Interestingly, it has earned a five-star safety rating for adult occupants in a recent Global NCAP crash test. Dzire is the first Maruti Suzuki to get this.

Dimensions remain unchanged. On paper, height has increased by 10mm

Having come into the sub-4m segment more than a decade ago (the first Dzire was over 4m long), the generation change hasn’t resulted in the usual increase in proportions. The only figure to change is the 10mm increase overall height but that is more to do with a new shark-fin antenna on the roof. Ground clearance remains unchanged, and it will require the same road width for a quick U-turn. In comparison to the competition, it continues to be the longest and widest car of the segment.

In profile can't miss the older Dzire look

The new Dzire comes with 14-inch steel wheels as standard with 165/80 tyres, which would seem a tad narrow on this car for spirited driving but could help with fuel efficiency. The higher variants get the bigger 15inch alloy wheels with fatter CEAT tyres. There is a miniscule 4-litre increase in boot space. Fuel tank sizes remain the same as before.

LxWxH: 3995x1735x1525mm

Wheelbase: 2450mm

Ground Clearance: 163mm

Tyres: 185/65 R15

Turning radius: 4.8m

Boot space: 382 litres

Fuel tank: 37 litres (P) / 55 litres (CNG)

Kerb weight: 920-960kg

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design

The new Dzire looks remarkably different than its predecessor. In fact it takes a totally different route than what we have seen so far. It has gone for sleeker, sharper lines both at the front and rear, which gives it a much more contemporary look than it’s predecessor.

Completely different front fascia with a larger grille and LED lamps

The bonnet looks wide and flat with more stylish lights featuring integrated LEDs that Maruti Suzuki Cyrstal Vision headlamps. These are vastly different than the bulbous ones used earlier. The bumper design is more elaborate with cuts and edges while fog lamps get integrated rather underwhelmingly in black recesses.

Ground clearance remains same at 163mm

In profile, the cabin part looks very similar to the previous Dzire. Maybe a bit too much. The doors are all new and maruti designers haven’t bothered with giving any faux cladding on the side to break the monotony. However, there will be two optional accessory packages to choose from which could help make it look busy there. The side door mirrors are large, get integrated turn indicators and come with auto fold function now. Apart from more extended bumpers, what does differentiate the profile is a new spoiler on the boot lip. Helps with establishing a proper sedan profile despite the 4m cap.

New Dzire has a marginally bigger boot than before

At the rear, a wide boot lid gives it a unique identity. There is a chrome strip running across to add some pizzazz. Works for a lot of us but not everyone. The 3D ‘Trinity’ tailamps with a rather unique three-spoke design however should click with most.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Performance, Ride & Handling

The 2025 Dzire gets similar powertrain options as the previous generation - petrol or a Petrol/CNG hybrid. The engine is again a 1.2-litre but from the Z family now instead of K series. Also, number of cylinders drop from four to three in a bid to make it more compact and efficient. As a result, peak power has dropped roughly 7bhp but it comes at lower revs than before. Same for the torque, although the 2Nm drop seems comparatively lesser. On paper, the numbers aren’t benchmark but rest of the competition operates in a very similar power band irrespective of the number of cylinders. The Dzire petrol unit gets a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional AMT version as well.

The 4-cylinder K series petrol has been swapped by a 3-cylinder from the Z family

There is also a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option where an additional CNG tank will be placed in the boot. This should be able to accommodate just under 10 kilos of CNG. Interesting option for someone looking at low running costs or fewer visits to the fuel station. However, the downside it a slight drop in power compared to the petrol version. In CNG guise, the Dzire has the best torque figures by far compared to the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Not the most powerful but new Dzire is the lightest in the segment

The Dzire is the lightest of the lot, so despite the lower power figures, it does seem sprightly. The engine sounds similar to a four-cylinder when idling but is noisier once the revs build. Overall vibrations are quite well controlled and that disguises the overall sense of harshness while moving. The new Dzire can build speed when you want to. In AMT guise acceleration feels a bit subdued compared to the manual version. However, the shifts are smooth, slightly perceptible and it operates close to how a proper automatic gearbox is expected to. Maruti Suzuki AMTs seem vastly approved than what they were when introduced. The manual gearbox has short, reasonably precise throws. The need to downshift isn’t always a necessity even in slow moving traffic. Plus the enhanced sense of acceleration compared to the AMT makes it more fun to drive.

5-speed AGS and a 5-speed manual gearbox options on the new Dzire

The Dzire gets a tried and tested suspension set up – MacPherson struts at the front and torsion beam at the rear; similar to the outgoing model but further tuned to absorb road irregularities better. Specifically, they have improved suspension travel at the rear. While it is warranted given the state of our roads, you might find it a bit choppy at the rear than before. But we think this is not as much an issue for the rear passenger as it will be for the driver if he is trying to make quick manoeuvres as body roll emerges. However, this is a small sedan so should be easily managed by a reasonably trained driver.

Dzire will also come with the much in demand CNG fuel option

Petrol

Displacement: 1997cc

Drive: FWD

Max Power: 81bhp @ 5700rpm

Max Torque: 112Nm @ 4300rpm

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 24.8 (5MT)/25.7 (5AMT) kmpl

Petrol-CNG

Max Power: 69bhp @ 5700rpm

Max Torque: 101.8Nm @ 2900rpm

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 33.7 km/kg (5MT) kmpl

Interiors & Features

Seat contours have changed. Gets three-point seatbelts for all passengers

While the previous Dzire came with beige interiors, this one comes with the option of dual-tone interiors. The seats are well-cushioned and large enough for average-sized individuals. The front driver seat gets manual height adjustment while there is arm rest at the rear. No arm rest at the front though, which is a miss. The positions of the seats and angle of the backrest are pretty much the same, however, they have changed the seat contours to enhance long-distance comfort. The foot well seems to a bit cramped in the manual version. Overall legroom, headroom and even hip room are quite adequate. Five passengers can fit in reasonable comfort. The biggest addition is the electric sun-roof with a thick blind. May not be useful but good to have to make the cabin look more premium.

New dashboard features a more prominent 9.0-inch touchscreen

The dashboard sees a lot of changes. The instrument cluster is a newish twin pod set-up. Still, analog but looks modern. Also displays added info such as state of tyre pressures. The central infotainment screen moves up and the AC vents shift down. The former is the 9.0-inch unit also seen in the new Swift. Comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apart from a new suite of Suzuki Connect features. The important addition here are the 360-degree cameras which in today’s urban surroundings has become a must have for quicker parking.

Amongst new features Dzire also gets a 360-degree camera

There is wireless phone charging pad and USB charging ports at the front. Climate control switches get sleeker but remain in the same position as before. Plenty of storage spaces exist in the form of a reasonably sized glovebox, door pockets and bottle/cup holders. Air conditioning is massively effective as ever. Rear passengers get additional phone charging ports as well as AC vents.

Sunroof now available in top variants - first in the segment

Important features

Electric sunroof

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

TPMS

360-degree cameras

Wireless charger

Verdict

The Dzire has come a long way from being just a boot slapped on a Swift. In the newest fourth-generation version, it is arguably at its best, barring the notional drop of one cylinder from its engine. In every other aspect it has grown only better. From the way it now looks, to packing an adequate set of convenience features to match to strike a chord with a more affluent audience, the Dzire tries it all. The car is a wholesome package when it comes to someone wanting a set of versatile wheels for everyday use with least hassles.

A more feature-rich package that's practical and likeable.

To add to this, it now has many more added safety features such as 6 airbags, three-point seats belts at the rear for all passengers, ESP and Hill Hold assist as standard. While it has taken a long time, the fourth-generation Dzire should satiate the needs of many Indian customers who want an affordable but complete car that not only helps with their life but also with their lifestyle.

Price

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Editor’s rating

9/10