Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new-gen subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • CNG option only offered with VXi and ZXi trim levels
  • Top-spec gets an electric sunroof, cruise control and more
  • AMT option starts from the VXi trim

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the fourth-gen Dzire in India. Offered in four trim levels, prices for the refreshed subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory and valid till December 31, 2024). The new Dzire has received a complete overhaul in terms of its design and also incorporates a new three-cylinder Z-Series borrowed from the new Swift. It was also recently awarded a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to bag the title.

 

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

 

Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: LXi 

 

Price - Rs 6.79 lakh

Engine - 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine

Transmission - MT 

 

14-inch steel wheels 
Projector headlamps
LED high-mount stop Lamp 
LED taillamps
Shark fin antenna
Boot Lip Spoiler
Black beltline garnish 
Front door armrest with fabric
Black and beige interior 
Multi information display
Rear defogger
Engine immobilizer
6 airbags
3-Point seat belts for all Seats
Seat belt reminder with buzzer
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Hold Assist
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
ISOFIX child seat anchorages
Front seat belts with pre-tensioner & force limiter
Power windows (Front + Rear)
Adjustable front seat headrest
Auto up/down and pinch guard power window (Driver)
Driver side footrest
Remote key lock/unlock
Central locking
Power steering with tilt adjust

 

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled Gets Electric Sunroof New Three Cylinder Engine 3

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: VXi 

 

Price range - Rs 7.79 lakh - Rs 8.24 lakh ( CNG - Rs 8.74 lakh)

Engine - Also offered in CNG 

Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)

 

Features over the LXi variant 

 

Chrome Finish - front grille, trunk lid garnish
Full wheel covers
Indicators on ORVM
Body-coloured door handles, ORVMS
Front row lamp
Outside Temperature Display (AMT only)
Day/Night Adjustable IRVM
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Steering mounted audio & calling controls
OTA Updates
Onboard Voice Assistant
USB & Bluetooth connectivity
2 speakers
Rear AC Vent
Rear Seat centre armrest with cup holder 
Front USB-Type A
Rear USB (Type A and C) with phone pocket
Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
Electrically foldable ORVMs (Auto fold on locking)
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable rear seat headrests
Gear position indicator (AMT Only)

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi

 

Price range - Rs 8.89 lakh - Rs 9.34 lakh ( CNG - Rs 9.84 lakh)

Engine - Carried over

Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)
 

In addition to the features offered in the VXI trim

 

15-inch painted alloys 
LED DRLs
LED Crystal Vision Headlamps
Satin accents on console, door trims
Reverse parking camera
Tyre Pressure Monitoring
2 tweeters
Electric sunroof
Wireless charger
Engine Start-Stop Button with Smart Key
Auto headlamps with follow me home & lead me to Vehicle
Key-fob operated Trunk opening
Connected Car features

 

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 2

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXI+ 

 

Price range - Rs 9.69 lakh - Rs 10.14 lakh

Transmission - MT/AMT 
 

Features over the ZXI trim

 

15-inch precision-cut alloys 
LED Fog Lamps
Front Footwell Illumination
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with satten accent
Spot lamp
Coloured MID 
360-degree camera 
Anti-Theft Security System
9-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Arkamys surround sense 
Electric sunroof
Cruise control
Automatic climate control

 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch# 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire# New Dzire# Maruti Suzuki Dzire variants# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire features# Maruti Cars# New Dzire variants# Cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
  • The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • With a range of new features over its predecessor, we expect prices for the new Dzire to range between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • These images hint that the new Duster’s India launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year.
    New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
  • Set to be launched on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire – which will be available in both petrol and CNG forms at launch – has become the first Maruti to secure five stars from GNCAP.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Latest News

  • The three-cylinder V-3 engine layout comes with an electric compressor to boost low and mid rpm power gains.
    Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024
  • Here is a lowdown on how to proceed after an accident and claim insurance.
    What to Do After an Accident: Car and Bike Insurance Claims Process Explained
  • BMW Motorrad showed its Concept F 450 GS adventure bike at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, and it definitely has the potential to shake up the mid-size ADV segment!
    Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!
  • keep reading this blog till the end to understand the difference between four-wheeler insurance policies for new and used cars.
    How Four-Wheeler Insurance Policies Differ for New vs. Used Cars?
  • All-new SUV is expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.
    Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
  • Audi’s sub-brand in China is called “AUDI” created in collaboration with SAIC. With this E Concept, the sub-brand previewed the upcoming models along with powertrain prowess.
    Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
  • Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new-gen subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • New-gen Seltos is likely to be unveiled for global markets in 2025.
    Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?
  • Brixton opened the order books for all four motorcycles in India last month.
    Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18
  • With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
7.7

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Starts at ₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Dzire Specifications
View Dzire Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved