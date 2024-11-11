2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on November 11, 2024
Highlights
- CNG option only offered with VXi and ZXi trim levels
- Top-spec gets an electric sunroof, cruise control and more
- AMT option starts from the VXi trim
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the fourth-gen Dzire in India. Offered in four trim levels, prices for the refreshed subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory and valid till December 31, 2024). The new Dzire has received a complete overhaul in terms of its design and also incorporates a new three-cylinder Z-Series borrowed from the new Swift. It was also recently awarded a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to bag the title.
Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: LXi
Price - Rs 6.79 lakh
Engine - 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine
Transmission - MT
|14-inch steel wheels
|Projector headlamps
|LED high-mount stop Lamp
|LED taillamps
|Shark fin antenna
|Boot Lip Spoiler
|Black beltline garnish
|Front door armrest with fabric
|Black and beige interior
|Multi information display
|Rear defogger
|Engine immobilizer
|6 airbags
|3-Point seat belts for all Seats
|Seat belt reminder with buzzer
|Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|Hill Hold Assist
|ABS with EBD
|Reverse parking sensors
|ISOFIX child seat anchorages
|Front seat belts with pre-tensioner & force limiter
|Power windows (Front + Rear)
|Adjustable front seat headrest
|Auto up/down and pinch guard power window (Driver)
|Driver side footrest
|Remote key lock/unlock
|Central locking
|Power steering with tilt adjust
Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: VXi
Price range - Rs 7.79 lakh - Rs 8.24 lakh ( CNG - Rs 8.74 lakh)
Engine - Also offered in CNG
Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)
Features over the LXi variant
|Chrome Finish - front grille, trunk lid garnish
|Full wheel covers
|Indicators on ORVM
|Body-coloured door handles, ORVMS
|Front row lamp
|Outside Temperature Display (AMT only)
|Day/Night Adjustable IRVM
|7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Steering mounted audio & calling controls
|OTA Updates
|Onboard Voice Assistant
|USB & Bluetooth connectivity
|2 speakers
|Rear AC Vent
|Rear Seat centre armrest with cup holder
|Front USB-Type A
|Rear USB (Type A and C) with phone pocket
|Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
|Electrically foldable ORVMs (Auto fold on locking)
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|Adjustable rear seat headrests
|Gear position indicator (AMT Only)
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi
Price range - Rs 8.89 lakh - Rs 9.34 lakh ( CNG - Rs 9.84 lakh)
Engine - Carried over
Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)
In addition to the features offered in the VXI trim
|15-inch painted alloys
|LED DRLs
|LED Crystal Vision Headlamps
|Satin accents on console, door trims
|Reverse parking camera
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring
|2 tweeters
|Electric sunroof
|Wireless charger
|Engine Start-Stop Button with Smart Key
|Auto headlamps with follow me home & lead me to Vehicle
|Key-fob operated Trunk opening
|Connected Car features
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXI+
Price range - Rs 9.69 lakh - Rs 10.14 lakh
Transmission - MT/AMT
Features over the ZXI trim
|15-inch precision-cut alloys
|LED Fog Lamps
|Front Footwell Illumination
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel with satten accent
|Spot lamp
|Coloured MID
|360-degree camera
|Anti-Theft Security System
|9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Arkamys surround sense
|Electric sunroof
|Cruise control
|Automatic climate control
