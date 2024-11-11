2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the fourth-gen Dzire in India. Offered in four trim levels, prices for the refreshed subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory and valid till December 31, 2024). The new Dzire has received a complete overhaul in terms of its design and also incorporates a new three-cylinder Z-Series borrowed from the new Swift. It was also recently awarded a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to bag the title.

Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: LXi

Price - Rs 6.79 lakh

Engine - 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine

Transmission - MT

14-inch steel wheels Projector headlamps LED high-mount stop Lamp LED taillamps Shark fin antenna Boot Lip Spoiler Black beltline garnish Front door armrest with fabric Black and beige interior Multi information display Rear defogger Engine immobilizer 6 airbags 3-Point seat belts for all Seats Seat belt reminder with buzzer Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Hill Hold Assist ABS with EBD Reverse parking sensors ISOFIX child seat anchorages Front seat belts with pre-tensioner & force limiter Power windows (Front + Rear) Adjustable front seat headrest Auto up/down and pinch guard power window (Driver) Driver side footrest Remote key lock/unlock Central locking Power steering with tilt adjust

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: VXi

Price range - Rs 7.79 lakh - Rs 8.24 lakh ( CNG - Rs 8.74 lakh)

Engine - Also offered in CNG

Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)

Features over the LXi variant

Chrome Finish - front grille, trunk lid garnish Full wheel covers Indicators on ORVM Body-coloured door handles, ORVMS Front row lamp Outside Temperature Display (AMT only) Day/Night Adjustable IRVM 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Steering mounted audio & calling controls OTA Updates Onboard Voice Assistant USB & Bluetooth connectivity 2 speakers Rear AC Vent Rear Seat centre armrest with cup holder Front USB-Type A Rear USB (Type A and C) with phone pocket Electrically Adjustable ORVMs Electrically foldable ORVMs (Auto fold on locking) Height Adjustable Driver Seat Adjustable rear seat headrests Gear position indicator (AMT Only)

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi

Price range - Rs 8.89 lakh - Rs 9.34 lakh ( CNG - Rs 9.84 lakh)

Engine - Carried over

Transmission - MT/AMT (CNG/MT)



In addition to the features offered in the VXI trim

15-inch painted alloys LED DRLs LED Crystal Vision Headlamps Satin accents on console, door trims Reverse parking camera Tyre Pressure Monitoring 2 tweeters Electric sunroof Wireless charger Engine Start-Stop Button with Smart Key Auto headlamps with follow me home & lead me to Vehicle Key-fob operated Trunk opening Connected Car features

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXI+

Price range - Rs 9.69 lakh - Rs 10.14 lakh

Transmission - MT/AMT



Features over the ZXI trim