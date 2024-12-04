Login
2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures

The Honda Amaze, now in its third generation, borrows much of its design cues from its larger siblings. Here are some of the detailed shots of the subcompact sedan.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Amaze launched in India
  • Prices range between Rs 8.0 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh
  • Offered in three trim levels: V, VX, and ZX

Honda Cars India has finally launched the new Amaze in India at a starting price of Rs 8.0 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze, now in its third generation, is the most tech-laden model in its generation. It also gets a segment-first ADAS suite in its safety kit. While it borrows design cues from its larger siblings, the Honda City and Elevate, the dimensions are marginally changed from the previous iteration. Moreover, It will be offered in three trim levels: V, VX, and ZX.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

 

2025 Honda Amaze 4

The fascia of the third-gen Amaze appears to be heavily inspired by the Honda Elevate, especially with the boxy and upright look. 

2025 Honda Amaze 3

The front end features rectangular-shaped LED headlights and a prominent grille, while the fog lamps are positioned down below. 

2025 Honda Amaze 2

Moving to the profile, the third-gen model shares a similar silhouette as its predecessor save for the new alloy wheel design. 

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

2025 Honda Amaze 1

At the rear, the LED taillights and bumper design are identical to the Honda City. 

2025 Honda Amaze 2

The dimensions of the subcompact sedan are 3995mm in length, 1733mm in width, and 1500mm in height, while the wheelbase is similar to the previous iteration at 2470mm. 

2025 Honda Amaze 5

There are five colour options offered: Platinum White Pearl, Meteorid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic.

2025 Honda Amaze 6

Features on offer include an 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents, among others. 

2025 Honda Amaze 7

The safety kit includes an ADAS suite that offers adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and a lot more. Standard safety features include 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, ABS with EBD, and more.

2025 Honda Amaze 8

The new Amaze rides on 14- and 15-inch tyres depending upon the variants. 

2025 Honda Amaze 9

It continues with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine as standard, developing a peak of 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, though buyers can opt for a CVT across all trim levels.

2025 Honda Amaze 10

Honda claims fuel efficiency figures of 18.65 kmpl and 19.46 kmpl for the manual and CVT variants, respectively.

