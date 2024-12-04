2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures

Honda Cars India has finally launched the new Amaze in India at a starting price of Rs 8.0 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze, now in its third generation, is the most tech-laden model in its generation. It also gets a segment-first ADAS suite in its safety kit. While it borrows design cues from its larger siblings, the Honda City and Elevate, the dimensions are marginally changed from the previous iteration. Moreover, It will be offered in three trim levels: V, VX, and ZX.

The fascia of the third-gen Amaze appears to be heavily inspired by the Honda Elevate, especially with the boxy and upright look.

The front end features rectangular-shaped LED headlights and a prominent grille, while the fog lamps are positioned down below.

Moving to the profile, the third-gen model shares a similar silhouette as its predecessor save for the new alloy wheel design.

At the rear, the LED taillights and bumper design are identical to the Honda City.

The dimensions of the subcompact sedan are 3995mm in length, 1733mm in width, and 1500mm in height, while the wheelbase is similar to the previous iteration at 2470mm.

There are five colour options offered: Platinum White Pearl, Meteorid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic.

Features on offer include an 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents, among others.

The safety kit includes an ADAS suite that offers adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and a lot more. Standard safety features include 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, ABS with EBD, and more.

The new Amaze rides on 14- and 15-inch tyres depending upon the variants.

It continues with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine as standard, developing a peak of 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, though buyers can opt for a CVT across all trim levels.

Honda claims fuel efficiency figures of 18.65 kmpl and 19.46 kmpl for the manual and CVT variants, respectively.