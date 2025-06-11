Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 90,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering some notable discounts and benefits on its range of cars and SUVs in June 2025. Here is a look at the discounts being offered on the carmaker’s range of hatchbacks, subcompact sedans, MPVs and subcompact SUVs retailed via its Arena dealership chain.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Benefits up to Rs 90,000

The Brezza has gone on to become a popular choice in the subcompact SUV segment. One of the leading sellers in the segment, the Brezza is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 90,000. The Brezza is offered in petrol and CNG powertrain options both using a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine also gets the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Benefits up to Rs 90,000

Maruti’s original tall boy hatchback, the Wagon R is being offered with substantial discounts of up to Rs 90,000. The popular hatchback is available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mill or a larger and more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit – both offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The more powerful engine is limited to the top variants, with the 1.0-litre mill also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Benefits up to Rs 83,000

Now in its fourth generation, the Swift was the first Maruti model in India to get the new more efficient 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine. The popular hatchback is on sale in India in a choice of four trim levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, with buyers also offered a choice of either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Swift is being offered with discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 83,000 for the month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Benefits up to Rs 71,000

Once the undisputed sales king in the monthly sales chart, the venerable Alto in recent years has witnessed a sharp fall in sales as buyers have looked to move more upmarket. In its latest avatar, the Alto is offered solely with Maruti’s tried and tested 1.0-litre k10 petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox as standard and also getting the option for an AMT. As with the rest of the Maruti range, the Alto also gets a factory CNG kit as an option and is Maruti’s most afforable car to feature six airbags. The Alto is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 71,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000

Maruti’s small car sales in recent years has been on the decline so it is no surprise that models like the Celerio are being offered with heavy discounts to push sales. Now in its second generation, the Celerio goes up against cars such as the Tata Tiago and is offered with the choice of petrol or CNG powertrain options. The small hatchback is being offered with some notable discounts of up to Rs 71,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Benefits of up to Rs 66,000

The S-Presso has also seen sales dwindle in recent months with the budget hatchback struggling to find traction with private buyers. The quirky styled tall boy hatchback is being offered with benefits ranging up to Rs 66,000 with buyers able to pick between petrol and CNG powertrain options depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Benefits up to Rs 41,000

The Eeco has become one of the default choices for people wanting a budget people or cargo mover. Popular in the fleet and commercial markets, the Eeco is offered with multiple cabin configurations from a seven-seater people mover to a cargo van and even an ambulance. Recently upgraded to offer six airbags as standard, the Eeco is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 41,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Benefits of up to Rs 13,000

The Ertiga has gained a lot of popularity in recent years in the Indian market as a comfy and relatively inexpensive people mover catering to both personal car buyers and fleet operators. Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Brezza, the Ertiga is offered with manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options and attracts minimal benefits of up to Rs 13,000 only.

Disclaimer: Discounts vary from city to city. Check your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for more details.