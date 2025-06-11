Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 90,000

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gains New Variants, Accessory Packages Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Sets New EV Production Car Lap Record At Nurburgring Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 90,000Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Long Term Review: IntroductionForce Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: VinFast VF7 Electric SUV | 430km Range | ₹30-35 Lakh | 70.8kWh BatteryTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol Manual
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 90,000

Maruti Suzuki’s range of cars under Arena dealerships are being offered with some notable discounts in June 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brezza, Wagon R attract highest benefits
  • Heavy discounts and benefits offered on the Swift and Celerio
  • No benefits listed for new Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is offering some notable discounts and benefits on its range of cars and SUVs in June 2025. Here is a look at the discounts being offered on the carmaker’s range of hatchbacks, subcompact sedans, MPVs and subcompact SUVs retailed via its Arena dealership chain. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

Benefits up to Rs 90,000

Brezza

The Brezza has gone on to become a popular choice in the subcompact SUV segment. One of the leading sellers in the segment, the Brezza is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 90,000. The Brezza is offered in petrol and CNG powertrain options both using a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine also gets the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 

Benefits up to Rs 90,000

utqu6uno maruti suzuki wagonr 625x300 30 September 20

Maruti’s original tall boy hatchback, the Wagon R is being offered with substantial discounts of up to Rs 90,000. The popular hatchback is available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mill or a larger and more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit – both offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The more powerful engine is limited to the top variants, with the 1.0-litre mill also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
 

Maruti Suzuki Swift 

Benefits up to Rs 83,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Now in its fourth generation, the Swift was the first Maruti model in India to get the new more efficient 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine. The popular hatchback is on sale in India in a choice of four trim levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, with buyers also offered a choice of either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Swift is being offered with discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 83,000 for the month. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Alto 

Benefits up to Rs 71,000

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Also Read: Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

 

Once the undisputed sales king in the monthly sales chart, the venerable Alto in recent years has witnessed a sharp fall in sales as buyers have looked to move more upmarket. In its latest avatar, the Alto is offered solely with Maruti’s tried and tested 1.0-litre k10 petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox as standard and also getting the option for an AMT. As with the rest of the Maruti range, the Alto also gets a factory CNG kit as an option and is Maruti’s most afforable car to feature six airbags. The Alto is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 71,000. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti’s small car sales in recent years has been on the decline so it is no surprise that models like the Celerio are being offered with heavy discounts to push sales. Now in its second generation, the Celerio goes up against cars such as the Tata Tiago and is offered with the choice of petrol or CNG powertrain options. The small hatchback is being offered with some notable discounts of up to Rs 71,000. 

 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 

Benefits of up to Rs 66,000

2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 07 18 T06 38 14 035 Z

The S-Presso has also seen sales dwindle in recent months with the budget hatchback struggling to find traction with private buyers. The quirky styled tall boy hatchback is being offered with benefits ranging up to Rs 66,000 with buyers able to pick between petrol and CNG powertrain options depending on the variant. 

 

Also read: India-Made Suzuki Fronx Gets Four-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test
 

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 

Benefits up to Rs 41,000

Maruti Eeco 2022 11 22 T08 41 38 226 Z

The Eeco has become one of the default choices for people wanting a budget people or cargo mover. Popular in the fleet and commercial markets, the Eeco is offered with multiple cabin configurations from a seven-seater people mover to a cargo van and even an ambulance. Recently upgraded to offer six airbags as standard, the Eeco is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 41,000. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 

Benefits of up to Rs 13,000

m0ab120g 2022 maruti suzuki ertiga cng 625x300 25 June 22 2022 10 18 T17 05 54 940 Z

The Ertiga has gained a lot of popularity in recent years in the Indian market as a comfy and relatively inexpensive people mover catering to both personal car buyers and fleet operators. Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Brezza, the Ertiga is offered with manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options and attracts minimal benefits of up to Rs 13,000 only. 

 

Disclaimer: Discounts vary from city to city. Check your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for more details.

 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Alto# Maruti Suzuki Alto K10# Maruti Suzuki Arena# Maruti Suzuki Arena discounts# Maruti Suzuki Celerio# Maruti Suzuki Swift# Maruti Suzuki WagonR# Maruti Suzuki Wagon R# Maruti Suzuki Eeco# Maruti Suzuki Ertiga# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022, and achieved the milestone within a span of 32 months
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • Barring six models in its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now offers six airbags as standard equipment on all its cars and SUVs, and most of the remaining products will get more airbags soon.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
  • Maruti’s Nexa range of cars is available with some substantial discounts this month.
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of Arena cars for the month.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline

Latest News

  • Updates to the line-up include the addition of new Metropolitan and Landmark variants along with new curated accessory packages.
    2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport Gains New Variants, Accessory Packages
  • The SU7 Ultra lapped the 20.8 km long track in 7:04.957 minutes.
    Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Sets New EV Production Car Lap Record At Nurburgring
  • Maruti Suzuki’s range of cars under Arena dealerships are being offered with some notable discounts in June 2025.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 90,000
  • The milestone unit, built at Force Motors’ Chennai facility, was fitted in the BMW X5.
    Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW India
  • The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Audi Q3, which will be introduced digitally on June 16.
    Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut
  • The Scrambler 1100 has also been delisted from the brand’s India website.
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup
  • Currently, the Pack Three trim is solely offered with the 79 kWh battery while the Pack Three Select is limited to the 59 kWh unit.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh Variants
  • The brand has also revealed the figure of vehicles facing multiple workshop visits dropped 25 per cent in the previous financial year.
    Customer Complaints Reduced by 18% In FY2025: Tata Motors
  • The latest updates are aimed at making Apple CarPlay safer, as the idea is to help keep driver attention on the road without hiding key navigational information.
    Apple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements With iOS 26
  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models