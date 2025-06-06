Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively sold over 3 lakh units of its compact SUV, the Grand Vitara in India. Launched on September 26, 2022, the SUV reached this milestone within a span of 32 months. The vehicle emerged from the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki and is essentially the sister car to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Offered in four trims- Alpha, Zeta, Delta and Sigma, prices for the SUV currently range from Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features



Commenting on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry. Designed for today's urban, tech-savvy, and progressive individuals, the Grand Vitara masterfully combines bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, underscoring its positioning as a Tech SUV.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out



The Grand Vitara recently received an update for the 2025 model year. With the update, the SUV now offers six airbags as standard across the range. Other new features include an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, a powered driver seat, rear door sunshades, an electronic parking brake (mild hybrid AT variants), LED cabin lighting and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide



The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara continues to be offered in both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid guises. The mild hybrid features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid, meanwhile, pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor produces 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total system output stands at 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox as standard.



