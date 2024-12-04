2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 4, 2024
Highlights
- Honda has finally launched the Amaze in the Indian market.
- The car is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX.
- Prices range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh.
Honda’s latest launch in the Indian market is the latest generation of the Amaze subcompact sedan. Now in its third-generation, the Amaze is equipped with a range of new features over its predecessor, and now gets styling cues in line with other Honda cars such as the City and Elevate. The Amaze is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a deeper look at the equipment offered on each trim of the vehicle.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh
V
Price - Rs 8 lakh (Manual), Rs 9.20 lakh (CVT)
Transmission - MT, CVT
- 6 airbags
- Rear parking sensors
- Front pretensioner seat belts with load limiter
- Front and rear seat head restraint for all passengers
- ISOFIX
- ABS with EBD
- Hill start assist
- Seatbelt reminder for all seats
- Speed alarm
- Dual horn
- Vehicle stability assist with ESC and traction control
- 14-inch steel wheels
- LED projector headlamps
- LED taillamps
- LED side turn indicators on door mirrors
- Height adjustment for driver’s seat
- Height adjustment for steering wheel
- Driver master door lock switch
- Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
- Front and rear power windows
- Power adjustable door mirrors
- Central locking with remote key-based lock/unlock
- Electric trunk lock with keyless release
- Fabric upholstery
- Beige and Black interior colour scheme
- Rear centre foldable armrest
- Interior roof light
- Cargo area illumination light
- Select lever illumination
- Day/ Night IRVM
- One touch turn signal
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- AM/FM
- Bluetooth
- 1 USB port
- 4-speaker sound system
- Sunvisor vanity mirror for driver and passenger
- Voice command
- Steering mounted controls for voice recognition
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- PM 2.5 Cabin Air Purifier
- Part digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT
- Manual AC
Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures
VX
Price - Rs 9.10 lakh (Manual), Rs 10 lakh (CVT)
Transmission - MT, CVT
- Honda Lanewatch (blind spot camera)
- Multi-angle rear view camera
- Auto headlamps with light sensor
- Rear defogger
- Security alarm
- Remote engine start (CVT)
- LED projector front fog lamps
- Front and rear mudguard
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- Front map light
- Walk away auto lock
- Honda Connect with telematic control unit
- Alexa Remote capability
- Six-speaker sound system
- Keyless entry and go
- Power folding door mirrors
- Auto climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Wireless smartphone charger
ZX
Price - Rs 9.70 lakh (Manual), Rs 10.90 lakh (CVT)
Transmission - MT, CVT
- Honda sensing (ADAS)
- Collision mitigation braking system
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist switch on steering wheel
- Lane keep assist system
- Lead car departure notification system
- Road departure mitigation system
- Auto high-beam
Latest News
- Home
- News
- Upcoming Cars
- 2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained