2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Honda’s latest launch in the Indian market is the latest generation of the Amaze subcompact sedan. Now in its third-generation, the Amaze is equipped with a range of new features over its predecessor, and now gets styling cues in line with other Honda cars such as the City and Elevate. The Amaze is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a deeper look at the equipment offered on each trim of the vehicle.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

V



Price - Rs 8 lakh (Manual), Rs 9.20 lakh (CVT)

Transmission - MT, CVT





6 airbags

Rear parking sensors

Front pretensioner seat belts with load limiter

Front and rear seat head restraint for all passengers

ISOFIX

ABS with EBD

Hill start assist

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Speed alarm

Dual horn

Vehicle stability assist with ESC and traction control

14-inch steel wheels

LED projector headlamps

LED taillamps

LED side turn indicators on door mirrors

Height adjustment for driver’s seat

Height adjustment for steering wheel

Driver master door lock switch

Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Front and rear power windows

Power adjustable door mirrors

Central locking with remote key-based lock/unlock

Electric trunk lock with keyless release

Fabric upholstery

Beige and Black interior colour scheme

Rear centre foldable armrest

Interior roof light

Cargo area illumination light

Select lever illumination

Day/ Night IRVM

One touch turn signal

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

AM/FM

Bluetooth

1 USB port

4-speaker sound system

Sunvisor vanity mirror for driver and passenger

Voice command

Steering mounted controls for voice recognition

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Follow-me-home headlamps

PM 2.5 Cabin Air Purifier

Part digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT

Manual AC

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures



VX

Price - Rs 9.10 lakh (Manual), Rs 10 lakh (CVT)

Transmission - MT, CVT



Honda Lanewatch (blind spot camera)

Multi-angle rear view camera

Auto headlamps with light sensor

Rear defogger

Security alarm

Remote engine start (CVT)

LED projector front fog lamps

Front and rear mudguard

15-inch alloy wheels

Front map light

Walk away auto lock

Honda Connect with telematic control unit

Alexa Remote capability

Six-speaker sound system

Keyless entry and go

Power folding door mirrors

Auto climate control

Rear AC vents

Wireless smartphone charger





ZX



Price - Rs 9.70 lakh (Manual), Rs 10.90 lakh (CVT)

Transmission - MT, CVT





Honda sensing (ADAS)

Collision mitigation braking system

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist switch on steering wheel

Lane keep assist system

Lead car departure notification system

Road departure mitigation system

Auto high-beam



