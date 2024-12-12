Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan

Honda Cars India, in a move similar to what it did with the current fifth-gen City, will continue to sell the older second-gen Amaze alongside the all-new third-gen subcompact sedan. Honda had previously sold the fourth-gen and fifth-gen City side by side for a few years with the older sedan being discontinued at the time to moving to BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Second-gen Amaze will be offered as a more affordable alternative to the new third-gen model.

The older second-gen Amaze will be marketed as a more affordable alternative to the new third-gen model. Honda says that the old Amaze’s line-up, which was reduced to two trim levels near the time of the launch, will be reduced to just a single lower-spec variant. The third-gen Amaze which was recently launched lacks a true entry-level variant with even the current base V trim level quite well equipped with all essential comfort and convenience features plus more.



The move should help Honda stay competitive with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura both of which on paper come across as more affordable. In terms of pricing, the new Amaze is priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes its starting price a notable Rs 1.21 lakh higher than the entry-level Dzire (Rs 6.79 lakh ex-showroom). The older model is priced from Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom) which should make it more attractive to more price-conscious buyers.



Currently offered in two variants, the second-gen subcompact sedan's line-up is expected to be reduced to a single variant.

Honda’s website currently lists two variants of the older Amaze on sale - the S and VX - though this could be reduced to a single variant in the future. Honda could also reduce prices of the older Amaze for greater separation between the second-gen and third-gen models.