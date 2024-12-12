Login
Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan

Like it previously did with the City, the older Amaze will be offered at a lower price point than the all-new subcompact sedan.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Second-gen subcompact sedan to remain on sale
  • To be positioned as a more affordable model than the all-new model
  • Honda previously followed a similar strategy with the City

Honda Cars India, in a move similar to what it did with the current fifth-gen City, will continue to sell the older second-gen Amaze alongside the all-new third-gen subcompact sedan. Honda had previously sold the fourth-gen and fifth-gen City side by side for a few years with the older sedan being discontinued at the time to moving to BS6 Phase 2 norms.

 

Also read: Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

 Amaze

Second-gen Amaze will be offered as a more affordable alternative to the new third-gen model.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

 

The older second-gen Amaze will be marketed as a more affordable alternative to the new third-gen model. Honda says that the old Amaze’s line-up, which was reduced to two trim levels near the time of the launch, will be reduced to just a single lower-spec variant. The third-gen Amaze which was recently launched lacks a true entry-level variant with even the current base V trim level quite well equipped with all essential comfort and convenience features plus more.
 

The move should help Honda stay competitive with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura both of which on paper come across as more affordable. In terms of pricing, the new Amaze is priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes its starting price a notable Rs 1.21 lakh higher than the entry-level Dzire (Rs 6.79 lakh ex-showroom). The older model is priced from Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom) which should make it more attractive to more price-conscious buyers.
 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

 

Amaze 1

Currently offered in two variants, the second-gen subcompact sedan's line-up is expected to be reduced to a single variant.

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures

 

Honda’s website currently lists two variants of the older Amaze on sale - the S and VX - though this could be reduced to a single variant in the future. Honda could also reduce prices of the older Amaze for greater separation between the second-gen and third-gen models.

# Honda# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Amaze# Honda Amaze Sales# Honda Amaze Petrol# Honda Amaze Gen 2# Second-gen Honda Amaze# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

