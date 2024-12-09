Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

As the year 2024 inches closer to an end, carmakers in India are offering substantial discounts on their offerings, respectively. Honda Cars India has rolled out substantial benefits on the Honda City sedan (both petrol and hybrid versions), the Elevate compact SUV, and the second-generation Amaze compact sedan.

Honda City: Benefits Up to Rs 1.14 Lakh

Honda City and eHEV hybrid variants are offered with benefits.

The Honda City leads the pack with the most significant discounts, offering benefits of up to Rs 1.14 lakh on the top-spec ZX variant. Benefits on lower variants range between Rs 74,000 and Rs 94,000, while the Honda City eHEV (hybrid) version comes with a Rs 90,000 discount.

The fifth-generation Honda City is priced between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the hybrid variant costs between Rs 20.50 lakh and Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze (Second Generation): Benefits Up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

Second-gen Honda Amaze is second in the queue with maximum benefits.

As Honda phases out the second-generation Amaze to make way for the recently launched third-generation model, discounts are being offered on leftover stock of the latter. The top-spec VX variant of the second-gen Amaze comes with benefits of Rs 1.12 lakh. Discounts for lower trims, including the E and S variants, are Rs 62,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively.

The second-generation Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Elevate: Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

Top-spec Elevate is offered with benefits of Rs 95,000.

The Elevate compact SUV is also included in Honda’s year-end offer list. The range-topping ZX variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 95,000, while lower variants receive discounts of up to Rs 75,000. Additionally, the Elevate Apex Edition, launched in September 2024 with cosmetic upgrades, is offered with benefits of Rs 65,000.

Prices for the Honda Elevate currently range from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).