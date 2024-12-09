Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6Kia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryKia SyrosLotus EmiraLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

The Honda City is offered with maximum benefits, followed by the second-gen Honda Amaze.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Second-gen Honda Amaze offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh
  • Honda Elevate can be had with discounts of Rs 95,000
  • Honda City e-HEV (hybrid) also offered with benefits

As the year 2024 inches closer to an end, carmakers in India are offering substantial discounts on their offerings, respectively. Honda Cars India has rolled out substantial benefits on the Honda City sedan (both petrol and hybrid versions), the Elevate compact SUV, and the second-generation Amaze compact sedan. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

 

Honda City: Benefits Up to Rs 1.14 Lakh

Honda City

Honda City and eHEV hybrid variants are offered with benefits. 

 

The Honda City leads the pack with the most significant discounts, offering benefits of up to Rs 1.14 lakh on the top-spec ZX variant. Benefits on lower variants range between Rs 74,000 and Rs 94,000, while the Honda City eHEV (hybrid) version comes with a Rs 90,000 discount.

 

The fifth-generation Honda City is priced between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the hybrid variant costs between Rs 20.50 lakh and Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

 

Honda Amaze (Second Generation): Benefits Up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

Honda Amaze Facelift 2022 09 07 T07 32 43 695 Z

Second-gen Honda Amaze is second in the queue with maximum benefits. 

 

As Honda phases out the second-generation Amaze to make way for the recently launched third-generation model, discounts are being offered on leftover stock of the latter. The top-spec VX variant of the second-gen Amaze comes with benefits of Rs 1.12 lakh. Discounts for lower trims, including the E and S variants, are Rs 62,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively.

 

The second-generation Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures

 

Honda Elevate: Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

Honda Elevate 11

Top-spec Elevate is offered with benefits of Rs 95,000. 

 

The Elevate compact SUV is also included in Honda’s year-end offer list. The range-topping ZX variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 95,000, while lower variants receive discounts of up to Rs 75,000. Additionally, the Elevate Apex Edition, launched in September 2024 with cosmetic upgrades, is offered with benefits of Rs 65,000.

 

Prices for the Honda Elevate currently range from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Cars India# Honda Cars discounts# Honda City# Honda City Hybrid# Honda Amaze# Discounts on cars# Discount on Honda Cars# Cars# latest auto news# Auto News# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Honda Amaze is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The Honda Amaze, now in its third generation, borrows much of its design cues from its larger siblings. Here are some of the detailed shots of the subcompact sedan.
    2025 Honda Amaze: In Pictures
  • New-gen Amaze follows Honda’s family design with design elements borrowed from its larger siblings; First in the segment to offer ADAS tech.
    2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh
  • The 2025 Honda Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018
    2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The third-gen Honda Amaze borrows styling elements from the larger City and Elevate models.
    2025 Honda Amaze Launch Today : What To Expect

Latest News

  • At a press briefing before the event, Martin Da Costa talked about a need to explore new locations for the motorcycling festival.
    India Bike Week Likely To Move Out Of Goa In 2025
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • The Honda City is offered with maximum benefits, followed by the second-gen Honda Amaze.
    Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh
  • Passenger vehicle sales were down 13.72 per cent year-on-year compared to Nov 2023 while two-wheeler sales reported a 15.8 per cent growth.
    FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season
  • Radical-looking speedster enters production with minimal changes from the concept and some unique kit.
    Production-Spec Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts With F1-Inspired Halo, 577 bhp V8
  • Price hike across variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
  • TVS is aiming to freshen up its neo-retro roadster with a model year update as competition in the 200cc and above segments continues to intensify.
    2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS
  • The KTM 390 Adventure S has been showcased at the India Bike Week 2024 just ahead of the January 2025 launch. Here’s a closer look at the 390 Adventure S though some detailed images.
    KTM 390 Adventure S At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit
  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved