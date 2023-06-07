Honda Elevate vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda Cars India has revealed its latest offering in the market, the Elevate. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which is also offered in the City sedan. While the manufacturer hasn’t revealed pricing details yet, it did state that bookings for the vehicle will open in July followed by a launch in October.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of October Launch

The Elevate is the latest addition to the compact SUV segment

The SUV represents Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment which is currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others. While a proper review and comparison will have to wait, we see how the compact SUV compares to the rest of the segment on paper.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

The Grand Vitara is available with mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains

Dimensions:

Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder MG Astor Length 4312 mm 4300 mm 4315 mm 4221 mm 4225 mm 4345 mm 4365 mm 4323 mm Width 1790 mm 1790 mm 1800 mm 1760 mm 1760 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm 1809 mm Height 1650 mm 1635 mm 1645 mm 1612 mm 1612 mm 1645 mm 1645 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2650 mm 2610 mm 2610 mm 2651 mm 2651 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2585 mm Boot Space 458 Litres 433 Litres 433 litres 385 litres 385 litres 373 litres 373 litres 488 litres Ground Clearance 220 mm 190 mm 190 mm 188 mm 188 mm 210 mm 210 mm 205 mm

In terms of size, the Elevate is one of the larger vehicles in its segment. Its wheelbase measures 2650 mm, which is the second-longest its class, only losing out to the Taigun and Kushaq by a mere 1 mm. Another area where the Honda SUV really scores is in ground clearance which amounts to 220 mm, which is the highest for a vehicle in this segment.

The MG Astor has the highest boot space, at 488 litres

The car is also quite tall, featuring a height of 1650 mm, making it the tallest SUV in its class, alongside the MG Astor. The Elevate is also not too bad when it comes to bootspace, which stands at 458 litres, only losing out to, again, the MG Astor which measures in at 488 litres. In terms of length and width, the SUV stands right at the middle, being 4312 mm long (1mm lesser than a Kia Seltos) and 1790 mm wide (same as a Hyundai Creta).

The Taigun's 1.5-litre TSI makes 147 bhp and 250 Nm of torque

Powertrain:

Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder MG Astor Engine 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine 1.5 litre MPi Petrol 1.5 litre CRDi Diesel 1.5 litre MPi Petrol 1.5 litre CRDi Diesel 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 1.5 litre TSI Petrol 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 1.5 litre TSI Petrol 1462 cc Petrol 1490 cc Petrol-Hybrid 1462 cc Petrol 1490 cc Petrol-Hybrid 1498 cc VTi- Tech 1349 cc 220Turbo Power 119 bhp 113.4 bhp 114.4 bhp 113.4 bhp 114.4 bhp 113.4 bhp 147 bhp 113.4 bhp 147 bhp 102.5 bhp 90 bhp 102.5 bhp 90 bhp 108.4 bhp 138 bhp Torque 145 Nm 143.8 Nm 250 Nm 143.8 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm 136.8 Nm 122 Nm 136.8 Nm 122 Nm 144 Nm 220 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed MT/IVT 6-speed iMT/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG 5MT/6AT e-CVT 5MT/6AT e-CVT 5MT,CVT 6AT

In terms of the powertrain, the Elevate is equipped with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers the City. The engine produces a healthy 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque which is good enough to ensure that it keeps up with the competition.

The Skoda Kushaq gets the same engine and gearbox options as the Taigun

In terms of power output, the car is surpassed by the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the Taigun and Kushaq which churns out 147 bhp, along with with the turbo petrol engine in the MG Astor which makes 138 bhp. However, the powertrain lags a bit behind in terms of torque, as 5 of the cars get engines that produce higher torque figures. This includes the 1.5 TSI engine in the Taigun and Kushaq, 1.5-litre diesel in the Seltos and Creta, and the turbo-petrol in the MG Astor.