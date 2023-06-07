Honda Elevate vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

  • Home
We see how Honda's newest addition to the compact SUV segment holds up against its rivals
Highlights
  • Elevate has the highest ground clearance in its class
  • Has 458 litres of bootspace
  • 1.5 litre VTEC engine makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque

Honda Cars India has revealed its latest offering in the market, the Elevate. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which is also offered in the City sedan. While the manufacturer hasn’t revealed pricing details yet, it did state that bookings for the vehicle will open in July followed by a launch in October. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of October Launch

 

The Elevate is the latest addition to the compact SUV segment 

 

The SUV represents Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment which is currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others. While a proper review and comparison will have to wait, we see how the compact SUV compares to the rest of the segment on paper.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

The Grand Vitara is available with mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains

 

Dimensions:

 Honda ElevateHyundai CretaKia SeltosVolkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraToyota Urban Cruiser HyryderMG Astor
Length4312 mm4300 mm4315 mm4221 mm4225 mm4345 mm4365 mm4323 mm
Width1790 mm1790 mm1800 mm1760 mm1760 mm1795 mm1795 mm1809 mm
Height1650 mm1635 mm1645 mm1612 mm1612 mm1645 mm1645 mm1650 mm
Wheelbase2650 mm2610 mm2610 mm2651 mm2651 mm2600 mm2600 mm2585 mm
Boot Space458 Litres433 Litres433 litres385 litres385 litres373 litres373 litres488 litres
Ground Clearance220 mm190 mm190 mm188 mm188 mm210 mm210 mm205 mm

 

In terms of size, the Elevate is one of the larger vehicles in its segment. Its wheelbase measures 2650 mm, which is the second-longest its class, only losing out to the Taigun and Kushaq by a mere 1 mm. Another area where the Honda SUV really scores is in ground clearance which amounts to 220 mm, which is the highest for a vehicle in this segment.

The MG Astor has the highest boot space, at 488 litres

 

The car is also quite tall, featuring a height of 1650 mm, making it the tallest SUV in its class, alongside  the MG Astor. The Elevate is also not too bad when it comes to bootspace, which stands at 458 litres, only losing out to, again, the MG Astor which measures in at 488 litres. In terms of length and width, the SUV stands right at the middle, being 4312 mm long (1mm lesser than a Kia Seltos) and 1790 mm wide (same as a Hyundai Creta). 

The Taigun's 1.5-litre TSI makes 147 bhp and 250 Nm of torque

 

Powertrain:

 Honda ElevateHyundai CretaKia Seltos    Volkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraToyota Urban Cruiser HyryderMG Astor
Engine1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine1.5 litre MPi Petrol1.5 litre CRDi Diesel1.5 litre MPi Petrol1.5 litre CRDi Diesel1.0 litre TSI Petrol1.5 litre TSI Petrol1.0 litre TSI Petrol1.5 litre TSI Petrol1462 cc Petrol1490 cc Petrol-Hybrid1462 cc Petrol1490 cc Petrol-Hybrid1498 cc VTi- Tech1349 cc 220Turbo
Power 119 bhp113.4 bhp114.4 bhp113.4 bhp114.4 bhp113.4 bhp147 bhp113.4 bhp147 bhp102.5 bhp 90 bhp 102.5 bhp 90 bhp108.4 bhp138 bhp
Torque145 Nm 143.8 Nm250 Nm143.8 Nm250 Nm178 Nm250 Nm178 Nm250 Nm136.8 Nm122 Nm136.8 Nm122 Nm144 Nm220 Nm
Gearbox6-speed MT/CVT6-speed manual

6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

 

6-speed MT/IVT6-speed iMT/6-speed AT6-speed manual/6-speed automatic6-speed manual/7-speed DSG6-speed manual/6-speed automatic6-speed manual/7-speed DSG5MT/6ATe-CVT5MT/6ATe-CVT5MT,CVT6AT

In terms of the powertrain, the Elevate is equipped with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers the City. The engine produces a healthy 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque which is good enough to ensure that it keeps up with the competition. 

The Skoda Kushaq gets the same engine and gearbox options as the Taigun

 

In terms of power output, the car is surpassed by the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the Taigun and Kushaq which churns out 147 bhp, along with with the turbo petrol engine in the MG Astor which makes 138 bhp. However, the powertrain lags a bit behind in terms of torque, as 5 of the cars get engines that produce higher torque figures. This includes the 1.5 TSI engine in the Taigun and Kushaq, 1.5-litre diesel in the Seltos and Creta, and the turbo-petrol in the MG Astor. 

