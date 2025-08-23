New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

TVS looks set to expand its electric scooter line-up with the launch of an all-new electric scooter. Likely to be badged Orbiter, the scooter is expected to be based on the design patents that the company filed earlier this year in Indonesia, previewing a boxy scooter with large wheels.



Also read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?



The teaser image accompanying the launch date announcement shows a model hidden by a cover, hiding away almost all details. The only visible cues include the curve of what looks to be a large front wheel visible at the front and the points of the handlebar-mounted rear view mirrors. The teaser image also featured a large ‘O’ in the background, alluding to the fact that the model’s name could start with the letter.



TVS’ previous patent images have suggested that the scooter will get a very utilitarian design with boxy and upright proportions while retaining some of the design elements seen on the iQube, including the edge-to-edge DRL on the front apron and the taillight.



Also read: TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1



The suspension set-up is also expected to be quite basic with a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The electric motor, meanwhile, looks to be mounted in the rear wheel hub.



Also read: TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At Rs 98,117



The new scooter is expected to be positioned below the current iQube as a more affordable model. Full powertrain details are not yet known, though it could share components with the iQube to keep costs in check.