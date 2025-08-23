New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol PolicyCitroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings OpenBMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In IndiaBajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Glamour X First Ride | Is Cruise Control Needed?BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7 | Sub-50 Lakh Rupees Electric SUV ComparoHero Glamour X 125 launched @ Rs 89,999 | Cruise control and MORE! 😲 | Features & Specs | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-Tron
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season

Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New electric scooter likely to sit below the iQube
  • Could share components with the iQube to keep costs in check
  • Likely to be based on the scooter patent drawings that surfaced earlier this year

TVS looks set to expand its electric scooter line-up with the launch of an all-new electric scooter. Likely to be badged Orbiter, the scooter is expected to be based on the design patents that the company filed earlier this year in Indonesia, previewing a boxy scooter with large wheels.
 

Also read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?
 

The teaser image accompanying the launch date announcement shows a model hidden by a cover, hiding away almost all details. The only visible cues include the curve of what looks to be a large front wheel visible at the front and the points of the handlebar-mounted rear view mirrors. The teaser image also featured a large ‘O’ in the background, alluding to the fact that the model’s name could start with the letter.
 

TVS electric scooter

TVS’ previous patent images have suggested that the scooter will get a very utilitarian design with boxy and upright proportions while retaining some of the design elements seen on the iQube, including the edge-to-edge DRL on the front apron and the taillight.
 

Also read: TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1
 

The suspension set-up is also expected to be quite basic with a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The electric motor, meanwhile, looks to be mounted in the rear wheel hub.
 

TVS electric scooter 2

Also read: TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At Rs 98,117
 

The new scooter is expected to be positioned below the current iQube as a more affordable model. Full powertrain details are not yet known, though it could share components with the iQube to keep costs in check.

# TVS Motor Co# TVS Motor Corp# TVS Motor Company# TVS Orbiter# TVS electric two-wheeler# TVS electric scooter# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The TVS M1-S will essentially be a rebadged version of the Ion M1-S, which is made by Ion Mobility, a Singapore-based startup
    TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Super Soldier Edition is the newest addition to the popular Ntorq 125 Super Squad series.
    TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At Rs 98,117
  • The Super Squad editions pay tribute to superheroes from the Marvel universe with special liveries
    New TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition Models To Launch Soon
  • The motorcycle is offered in two main variants – Base and Top, with two built-to-order kits also on offer
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
  • TVS has updated the RTR 310 with more features and a new colour scheme.
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What’s New?

Latest News

  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenges the government’s ethanol blending programme, seeks ethanol-free petrol option for consumers.
    PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
  • Hot on the heels of the C3 X, Citroen is set to roll out a notable update for the Basalt coupe-SUV.
    Citroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open
  • BMW has also announced the inauguration of the company’s 4,000 km-long power charging corridor, with chargers set up at intervals of every 300 kilometres.
    BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India
  • Owing to a shortage of rare earth magnets sourced from China, production of the Chetak had reportedly dropped to just under 11,000 units in July, resulting in lower-than-usual sales in August.
    Bajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
  • The toll waiver was part of the state government’s new EV Policy announced earlier this year. A Government Resolution to the same effect was previously issued in May 2025.
    EVs Exempt From Paying Toll On Atal Setu From August 22
  • The Pro Pack adds minor cosmetic enhancements over the standard Exter, along with a new paint finish.
    Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh
  • Launched in November 2024, the 500XC has now seen its price drop by Rs 27,000.
    Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh
  • The Xtreme 125R will be the second 125 cc in the country to feature cruise control, following the launch of the Glamour X.
    Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control
  • The Xtreme 125R gets a new mid-spec variant, which gets a single-piece seat.
    Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh
  • Under a new joint venture, JSW Defence subsidiary JSW Sarbloh Motors will locally manufacture Tomcar’s TX range of ATVs in India from 2026.
    JSW To Build Tomcar All-Terrain Vehicles For Defence Sector In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter