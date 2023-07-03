Honda Elevate Bookings Open; India Launch In September 2023

Honda Cars India has officially opened bookings for its soon-to-be-launched compact SUV, the Honda Elevate. The Japanese carmaker has also confirmed that the SUV, which will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, will be launched in September 2023. India will be the first market to get the new Honda Elevate, and prospective customers can book the SUV by either visiting their nearest authorised Honda showroom for a token of Rs. 21,000 or online for Rs. 5,000.

The new Honda Elevate will be launched in India in September 2023

Announcing the start of bookings, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September 2023. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”

The new Elevate will come with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED lightings.

The new Honda Elevate is in-line with the company’s global SUV design language, featuring a boxy look and sharp lines and edges. The SUV comes with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED indicators and LED taillights. The SUV will also get dual-tone colour options along with 17-inch alloy wheels. The colour options will include - Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.



As for the cabin, Honda’s new SUV will get a well-appointed interior featuring brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on the dashboard and door trims. The features list includes – a 7-inch full-colour digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, and a wireless phone charger.

The cabin is well-appointed with soft-touch panels and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

The new Honda Elevate will also come with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. Other safety features will include - 6 Airbags, LaneWatch Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and ISOFIX mounts.

Under the hood, the Elevate will only come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT option

The Honda Elevate is only offered in a petrol option, powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. With Honda having prioritised high localisation levels, expect prices for the Elevate compact SUV to be in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).