2024 Nissan Z NISMO Unveiled With More Power

Nissan has finally taken the wraps off the Z NISMO. It offers additional performance and sportier bodywork to make it a more track-focused sports car. The engineers have added more horsepower and torque, NISMO-tuned suspension and brakes, revised the aerodynamics, and added wider wheels with a more aggressive tyre compound.

Also Read: Alfa Romeo Teases Final ICE Supercar Ahead of August 30 Debut

Under the hood of the Z NISMO is a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 motor on which the engineers have redesigned the wastegate, improved the cooling and borrowed the ignition timings from the GT-R NISMO. All these upgrades result in the Z NISMO making 420 bhp and 521 Nm of peak torque. The hotted-up engine also gets a bigger oil cooler, so you can use all that power on track for longer durations.

Sadly, Nissan has stated that the Z NISMO will only be available with a 9-speed automatic transmission. But the brand says that the gearbox is tweaked to make downshifts nearly twice as fast and launch controls to be more aggressive. Moreover, a Sport+ driving mode is designed, enabling the Z NISMO to be quick enough on the downshifts without the driver having to use the paddle shifters.

The most noticeable change on the outside is the extended front fascia which resembles the G-Nose on the Fairlady 240ZG. The new nose has a reworked grille opening filled with a fine honeycomb mesh to allow additional cooling for the engine. Moreover, the extended spoiler is finished in a red accent. There are other red elements on the exterior as well, such as a stripe that runs all the way to the back, the red NISMO badging plastered on the vehicle and the black painted roof, helping it further amplify its NISMO characters.

Nissan has also upgraded the brakes with a larger 4-piston calliper, 15.0-inch brake rotors in the front and 13.8-inch rotors in the rear, clamped by a heavy-duty brake pad. Chassis changes include bracing all around and under the car, increasing torsional rigidity by 2.5 per cent over the Z Performance. Instead of the carbon driveshaft found on the other Z, the track-ready NISMO goes back to steel. Stiffer bushings, mounting points, and larger dampers add to the NISMO's track agility.

Also Read: Audi Introduces YouTube Integration In Infotainment System for Selected Models



The last bit that always pains me a little is that there is no word from Nissan India if they plan to launch the Z in India anytime soon. While the brand did sell the 370Z in India until 2014, there is no official confirmation from the automaker if this sportscar will be available in the Indian market.

