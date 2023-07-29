Audi Introduces YouTube Integration In Infotainment System for Selected Models

Audi has announced that selected models will now gain access to YouTube's vast content library from within their infotainment systems. This is a result of Audi embedding the new app store it developed in partnership with Volkswagen's CARIAD and HARMAN Ignite, enabling customers to personalise apps according to their requirements. The app store comprises apps such as navigation, parking, charging, productivity, weather, news, gaming, music, and video, with YouTube being the first video platform available for download via Audi's new native store for apps. The app works just like the YouTube app on a smartphone. After installing the app in the store, it appears in the MMI and is launched by tapping the icon.

However, to meet Audi's safety requirements, viewers may only watch videos when the vehicle is parked. Additionally, YouTube Premium members will have ad-free viewing once they log in. To establish a data link for third-party apps such as YouTube, an embedded SIM card is permanently integrated into the vehicle. In Europe, data costs are conveniently billed by Cubic Telecom based on usage volume.

The project to enable access to the YouTube app is a result of the cumulative expertise and synergies between the Volkswagen Group companies, with Volkswagen's CARIAD working on the project alongside Samsung subsidiary HARMAN. The desired outcome is to create a smart companion for users through an open ecosystem of popular apps.

Drivers of selected Audi models equipped with the latest hardware and software cluster of the third-generation modular infotainment system will have access to the YouTube app from 2024. These models include the A4/A5, Q5, A6/A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and Audi e-tron GT quattro1. The facility will be rolled out in Europe, Canada, and the United States, with other regions and Volkswagen Group brands to follow later. Audi vehicles will, however, continue to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through the smartphone interface feature.