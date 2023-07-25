Audi Q8 e-tron Launch Date Revealed

The new Audi Q8 e-tron will be launched in India on August 18, 2023. We expect a marginal increase in the prices and the new models (SUV and the Sportback) should be roughly priced around Rs. 1.32 crore to Rs. 1.35 crore. It will be available in just one trim with the same specifications for both the SUV and the Sportback.

Both the SUV and Sportback get the updated 114 kWh battery pack and has 170 kW charging that can take it from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. Audi offers two home charging units, one to be installed at home and the other sitting here in the trunk. Both these can charge the car to 100 per cent in just 6 hours.

The drivetrain is connected to a permanent AWD system and the motors deliver 408 bhp and 664 Nm of torque. The Q8 e-tron SUV has a claimed range of 582 km, while the Sportback has a claimed range of 600 km.

Though in the real world, we expect it to do about 450 km, considering the Indian summer heat, traffic, and other real-world conditions. If we are to look at it practically, that means, for city driving, one has to charge the car once a week or maybe twice, if your daily driving is really high.

The list of features is also in line with a car operating in segment like this. It gets a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, massaging seats and ventilation at the front, Audi’s virtual cockpit, park assist, panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, air ioniser and aromatisation, fancy leather upholstery and premium metal inserts. In terms of design, the changes are primarily at the front. There is a new grille with black elements, large air intakes for better aerodynamics, and Audi’s new cool-looking 2D logo.

In terms of rivals, the Audi Q8 e-tron goes up against the Jaguar I-Pace.