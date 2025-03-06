Login
Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027

When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen will introduce the production-spec EV in 2027.
  • Concept car powered by a 70 kW (94 bhp) electric motor.
  • Has a claimed range of up to 250 km.

After dropping multiple teasers over the last few weeks, Volkswagen has finally unveiled the ID. Every1 concept. Built on the German carmaker’s modular electric drive (MEB) platform, the Every1 concept previews a production-spec EV that is slated to debut in 2027. Volkswagen aims to introduce nine new all-electric models by 2027. When it goes on sale, the model will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric passenger vehicle lineup, with a targeted price of €20,000 (approx Rs 19 lakh). 

 

Also ReadVolkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025
 Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Unveiled Previews Production Spec EV Coming In 2027 3

The production-spec model will be priced from €20,000 when it goes on sale globally.

 

On the cosmetic front, the ID.Every1 concept’s design is vastly different from the carmaker’s current EV lineup. The front end of the concept sports conventional rectangular headlights that are merged with a sash black element in place of a grille. Below the headlights sit vertical fog lamps, against a squared-off front bumper, in addition to a black element. In profile, the concept car has a boxy silhouette with a tall glasshouse and a nearly flat roofline, in addition to short rear overhangs and flared wheel arches. Towards the rear, the EV gets tail lamps that extend towards the sides and are separated by contrast black finishing. 

 

Also ReadVolkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled
 Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Unveiled Previews Production Spec EV Coming In 2027 2

The concept has a minimalistic interior layout and features a large freestanding touchscreen display

 

On the inside, the hatchback gets a minimalistic interior layout, much like the rest of Volkswagen’s all-electric lineup. Despite the affordable price tag, the EV’s dashboard is headlined by a large freestanding touchscreen display. The upper portion of the dashboard features contrast black finishing, which at the driver’s end also incorporates the digital driver’s display. 

 

Also ReadVolkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
 Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Unveiled Previews Production Spec EV Coming In 2027 1

The claimed range of the EV concept is 250 km

 

Volkswagen stated that the concept model is powered by a 70 kW (94 bhp) electric motor, and is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 130 kmph. The EV has a claimed range figure of up to 250 km. 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept# Volkswagen new EV# electric vehicles# EVs# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Cover Story
