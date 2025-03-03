Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

In news that will have loyalists of the brand across the country buzzing with excitement, Volkswagen India has now confirmed it will launch two all-new models in 2025 – the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. Both vehicles will be launched early in the second quarter of this year, and are set to be in showrooms by May. The Golf GTI will be brought here in its Mk 8.5 avatar, while the new-generation Tiguan will be available in range-topping R-Line guise.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled

“Taking our performance legacy forward, we are elated to bring our global icons to customers in India – the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-line and the legendary Golf GTI. We strongly believe these icons are truly aspirational and will permeate excitement among customers and fans of the brand. The two new carlines will be introduced in early Q2 2025 and will progressively strengthen the brands’ presence in India”, said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India.

Both the Golf GTI as well as the Tiguan R-Line will be shipped to India as completely built-up (CBU) models, and will be pricier than almost every other VW on sale in India, by quite a margin. That said, Gupta added that the intention behind introducing these models is to enhance Volkswagen’s brand image, without focusing too much on volumes.

Also read: Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5



Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What to Expect

Based on the updated MQB ‘evo’ platform, the new Tiguan is, in size terms, almost identical to the outgoing model. It is 30 mm longer, but just 4 mm taller, and its width and 2,680 mm wheelbase are the same as that of the current Tiguan. In terms of its appearance, the Tiguan’s face is now home to ‘IQ Light HD’ Matrix headlights, which were developed for use in the bigger Touareg SUV and employ 38,400 multi-pixel LEDs for illumination. Volkswagen says the new Tiguan is also more aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd (down from 0.33 Cd).

Also read: New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range



Inside, the new Tiguan has a revised Digital Cockpit layout, combining a 10.25-inch digital instruments display with a 15.1-inch freestanding central touchscreen running the latest MIB4 infotainment. Volkswagen also offers a Dynamic Chassis Control Pro option for the new Tiguan’s adaptive suspension system. This pairs twin-valve variable dampers with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) system. The VDM, which controls the electronic differential locks and the lateral dynamics of the dampers, is said to deliver wheel-specific braking interventions and selective changes in damper stiffness, aiding vehicle control and agility. It remains to be seen if this feature will be offered on the R-Line variant set for launch in India. The Tiguan R-Line will be considerably more expensive than the outgoing, regular Tiguan.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: What to expect

The Golf GTI is coming to India for the first time, in Mk 8.5 form. The latest version of the hot hatchback has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ‘EA888 LK3 evo4’ turbo-petrol engine that puts out a peak 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 5.9 seconds, and go on to hit a top speed of 250 kmph. It will be equipped with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also read: 2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power

However, this will be one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in India, with an expected price tag of well over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).