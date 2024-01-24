2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Golf PHEV now gets all-electric range of up to 100 km
- Golf GTI and GTI get 20 bhp bump in power
- Golf now gets VW's new MIB4 infotainment system with integrated ChatGPT
Volkswagen has unveiled the 2024 Golf facelift bringing with it some notable updates within the cabin and under the skin. Starting with the looks, the new Golf now gets an updated front bumper with taller and narrower air intake though it still retains the louvered design seen on the outgoing model. The headlamps also are now slimmer as well giving the hatchback a slightly sleeker look. The GTI and GTE variants get a sportier bumper though here too the design has only been tweaked. The upper edge of the air intake is now flatter while the body-coloured inserts are also tweaked. The five-diamond fog lamp design carries over as does the mesh finish.
Also read: Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
The 2024 Golf gets subtle styling updates over the outgoing hatchback
At the rear, the changes too are quite subtle including revised tail-lamp internals along with tweaks to the bumper.
Open the door and the biggest change you will notice is the central touchscreen. The Golf now runs the new MIB4 infotainment system with a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen as standard. Buyers can additionally option a larger 12.9-inch unit. The infotainment system aside from the new user interface also packs in a new voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT.
Also Read: Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
THe most notable change to the cabin is the move to the MIB4 infotainment system with a larger screen and a voice assistant integrated ChatGPT.
Aside from the larger touchscreens, the design of the cabin stays unchanged with almost all the control surfaces carried over unchanged.
The plug-in-hybrid variants including the GTE now get a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack giving it up to 100 km of EV-only range
Also Read: VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
Moving to the powertrains, the most notable upgrades are to the GTI and GTE models. The 2.0-litre TSI unit in the GTI now develops 20 bhp more pushing output to 262 bhp though torque is unchanged from before. The GTE also gains a 20 bhp boost in power to 268 bhp along with a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack upping all-electric range to 100 km. The older plug-in hybrid GTE came with a smaller 10.6 kWh unit. Also offered is a standard PHEV model featuring the same 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with an electric motor making a lower 201 bhp. The lower-spec variant also benefits from the larger battery pack.
Both the GTi and GTE gain 20 bhp over the outgoing models.
Moving to the standard Golf, the range starts with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol units offered in mild-hybrid and non-hybrid guise along with a larger 2.0-litre TSI mill. The 1.5 TSI mills develop between 114 bhp and 148 bhp while the 2.0 TSI gets a 13 bhp bump in power over the outgoing model to 201 bhp. Also offered are a pair of 2.0-litre TDI mills good for 114 bhp and 148 bhp respectively. VW has confirmed that the Golf R and GTI Clubsport will also make a return in the second half of 2024.
