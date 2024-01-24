Login

2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power

The 2024 Golf receives styling tweaks, new tech within the cabin and greater range for the plug-in-hybrid variants.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Golf PHEV now gets all-electric range of up to 100 km
  • Golf GTI and GTI get 20 bhp bump in power
  • Golf now gets VW's new MIB4 infotainment system with integrated ChatGPT

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2024 Golf facelift bringing with it some notable updates within the cabin and under the skin. Starting with the looks, the new Golf now gets an updated front bumper with taller and narrower air intake though it still retains the louvered design seen on the outgoing model. The headlamps also are now slimmer as well giving the hatchback a slightly sleeker look. The GTI and GTE variants get a sportier bumper though here too the design has only been tweaked. The upper edge of the air intake is now flatter while the body-coloured inserts are also tweaked. The five-diamond fog lamp design carries over as does the mesh finish.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
 

The 2024 Golf gets subtle styling updates over the outgoing hatchback

 

At the rear, the changes too are quite subtle including revised tail-lamp internals along with tweaks to the bumper.

 

Open the door and the biggest change you will notice is the central touchscreen. The Golf now runs the new MIB4 infotainment system with a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen as standard. Buyers can additionally option a larger 12.9-inch unit. The infotainment system aside from the new user interface also packs in a new voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT.

 

Also Read: Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant

 

THe most notable change to the cabin is the move to the MIB4 infotainment system with a larger screen and a voice assistant integrated ChatGPT.

 

Aside from the larger touchscreens, the design of the cabin stays unchanged with almost all the control surfaces carried over unchanged.

 

The plug-in-hybrid variants including the GTE now get a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack giving it up to 100 km of EV-only range

 

Also Read: VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026

 

Moving to the powertrains, the most notable upgrades are to the GTI and GTE models. The 2.0-litre TSI unit in the GTI now develops 20 bhp more pushing output to 262 bhp though torque is unchanged from before. The GTE also gains a 20 bhp boost in power to 268 bhp along with a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack upping all-electric range to 100 km. The older plug-in hybrid GTE came with a smaller 10.6 kWh unit. Also offered is a standard PHEV model featuring the same 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with an electric motor making a lower 201 bhp. The lower-spec variant also benefits from the larger battery pack.

Both the GTi and GTE gain 20 bhp over the outgoing models.

 

Moving to the standard Golf, the range starts with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol units offered in mild-hybrid and non-hybrid guise along with a larger 2.0-litre TSI mill. The 1.5 TSI mills develop between 114 bhp and 148 bhp while the 2.0 TSI gets a 13 bhp bump in power over the outgoing model to 201 bhp. Also offered are a pair of 2.0-litre TDI mills good for 114 bhp and 148 bhp respectively. VW has confirmed that the Golf R and GTI Clubsport will also make a return in the second half of 2024.

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Golf# 2024 Volkswagen Golf# VW Golf# VW Golf GTI# VW Golf GTE# Volkswagen Golf GTI# Volkswagen Golf GTE
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10909 second ago

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.

BYD Yuan Up Electric SUV Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
BYD Yuan Up Electric SUV Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8281 second ago

Named the Yuan Up in China, the SUV could make its way to other global markets in 2025.

Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1487 second ago

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)

Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-838 second ago

Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.

All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year

Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024
Hero MotoCorp Unveils Mini-Max EV Concept At Hero World 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has also helped Maruti Suzuki double its market share in the SUV segment in the country.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.

Ducati Unveils 2024 MotoGP Livery: Bagnaia And Bastianini Both Aiming For Title
Ducati Unveils 2024 MotoGP Livery: Bagnaia And Bastianini Both Aiming For Title
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.

Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh
Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved