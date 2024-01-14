Login

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles

By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 14, 2024

  • Total deliveries up 12 per cent to 9.24 million vehicles.
  • Electric vehicle (EV) deliveries jumped 34.7 per cent to 7,71,100 units.
  • EV share rose to 8.3 per cent of total deliveries from 6.9 per cent.

Volkswagen Group announced its 2023 vehicle delivery figures, showing healthy growth amid economic challenges. Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units.

 

Europe saw the highest delivery growth at 19.7 per cent. Deliveries in Western Europe rose 20.6 per cent, led by a 15.1 per cent increase in Germany. Central and Eastern Europe deliveries grew by 13.9 per cent.  North America also posted a robust 17.9 per cent delivery growth, with the expanding electric vehicle (EV) lineup helping drive momentum. The EV market share in the US grew from 7 per cent to 10 per cent in 2023 on the back of model launches. The Asia-Pacific region saw deliveries rise 2.3 per cent. While below trend growth, the Chinese performance remained resilient despite extensive lockdowns and a weak market environment.

 

Global EV deliveries were a highlight, surging 34.7 per cent to 7,71,100 units in 2023. EVs accounted for 8.3 per cent of total Group volumes, up from 6.9 per cent last year. Europe and China EV deliveries rose over 30 per cent, while the US posted a 61 per cent growth.  Porsche and Audi EV models led demand within premium brands, while Volkswagen brand models like the ID.4 and ID.3 saw strong interest in mass-market segments. More EV model launches are slated for 2024 across vehicle categories. 

 

