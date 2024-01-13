Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil

Barely weeks after making its global debut, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley has been sold out. The Italian motorcycle maker recently confirmed the development on social media revealing that all 500 units of the Ducati Diavel V4 for Bentley were spoken for. The limited edition offering was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches globally in 2023 at 58,000 Pounds (around Rs 61.44 lakh) paying homage to the iconic British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car. Both Ducati and Bentley are part of the Volkswagen Group.

Not just the limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley but the more opulent and costlier Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner has been reserved as well, all of the 50 units. The Diavel inspired by the Mulliner is priced at 71,000 pounds (around Rs 75.21 lakh) and each of the ultra-limited edition bikes has been assigned to the respective Mulliner owners.



With the latest collaboration, Ducati moved away from bringing a limited edition Streetfighter and instead opted for the Diavel V4, which seemed like a better fit for a collaboration with the British automaker. Ducati had to redraw the Diavel V4 with the designers at Ducati Centro Stile and Bentley coming together for the project.



The result was a visually different Ducati Diavel V4 for Bentley with a new fuel tank, revised tailpipe, and new intakes on either side of the headlamp that has grilles matching the one on the Batur. Customers will be able to add carbon fibre components to the limited edition offering. Some of the parts are already made out of carbon fibre including the cover for the headlamp, exhaust and radiator, radiator shrouds, side panels and the tailpiece. Another piece on the Diavel Batur is the Alcantara seat with red stitching and detailing, which matches the interior of the Batur. The bike is painted in the 'Scarab Green' or British Racing Green paint scheme.



Power on the Ducati Diavel for Bentley comes from the familiar 1,158 cc, Granturismo V4 engine tuned for 168 bhp and 126 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor acts as a stressed member of the aluminium monocoque chassis.



Other mechanical components include USD fork at the front, a monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. The bike gets 330 mm twin disc setup up front and a 265 mm single disc at the rear. The Diavel rides on 17-inch front and rear alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.