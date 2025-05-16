2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S marks a significant evolution in the Italian marque’s superbike lineup, blending cutting-edge technology with razor-sharp performance. With the 2025 model, Ducati has aimed at improving rideability on both road and track, while featuring advanced electronics, subtle chassis tweaks, and refined aerodynamics to elevate the riding experience. We’ve ridden the new Panigale at the demanding Chang International Circuit in Thailand to put the newest Ducati through its paces. From blistering acceleration to confident braking and effortless cornering, every aspect of the bike has been fine-tuned for maximum performance.

Ducati has radically altered the Panigale’s look for 2025—and while one might not feel so in the beginning, it’s in the flesh where you understand the design evolution and how much it makes sense. While the previous generation has always been one of the most visually arresting superbikes on this rock, the latest version has the aggression dialled down a bit.

The new fairing design is slightly wider for better aerodynamic efficiency, and it does a noticeable job of managing airflow, especially while tucked in on the straights at 250+ kmph. Even in a full crouch, buffeting is kept to a minimum, and the airflow channels around your helmet in a surprisingly smooth manner.

You now get a large 6.9-inch TFT screen packed with loads of information and a plethora of settings to set up the bike just like you’d want it. The display is crisp, bright, and offers multiple screen configurations depending on the ride mode. Speaking of modes, you get four-engine power modes besides the five riding modes.

The seat ergonomics have been reworked to make the bike more usable for everyday use. The seat is wider and longer, allowing more room for the perfect crouched stance. Additionally, the footpegs are 10 mm higher and a bit narrower for that additional cornering clearance.

For 2025, Ducati has given the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 subtle tweaks that including revised intake profiles and updated mapping to improve midrange response. The motor now produced a bit more power than before.

In Sport mode, the engine’s ferocity is instantly noticeable, but it now comes with a layer of refinement. Throttle response is smooth and progressive. Compared to its predecessor, this version manages its aggression better, offering a more controlled, predictable delivery. That balance inspires confidence, making it easier—and more tempting—to push harder and fully tap into its thrilling performance.



On switching to Race B mode, the engine’s character gets unleashed the full potential. The throttle response becomes immediate with no lag or delay. The engine feels angrier, more alive and the midrange punch is more intense. It barely takes any time for the revs to find the rev limiter.

In terms of cycle parts, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S comes with new Öhlins semi-active suspension system. At the front, you get an electronically controlled NPX 30 pressurised fork setup, and at the rear, the tried-and-tested TTX36 shock. Together with the Öhlins steering damper, forged aluminium wheels, we are talking about precision handling.

Around the tighter sections—the Panigale was flickable and agile despite being a litre-class machine. Thanks to the improves weight distribution and lighter wheels, the left-right transitions felt light, and the bike never once protested aggressive input.

For braking, the motorcycle comes equipped with the latest Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers that are beyond impressive. Lap after lap, with zero fade and pinpoint accuracy, one can brake much later than usual.

The 2025 Panigale V4 S isn’t just an update but an absolute reinvention. Ducati has taken its already sensational platform and polished every bit of it. From the power delivery to chassis balance to ergonomics and the safety net of electronics, the result is a superbike that not only goes faster but feels more accessible while doing so. And while doing all of that, this time it isn’t trying to kill you but is with you to help you ride faster.