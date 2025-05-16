2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 LakhKTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In PicturesHero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!Special Feature: Jio-bp Fuel With Active Technology ExplainedSpecial Feature: Jio-bp Fuel With Active Technology Explained
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill makes 213 bhp and 120.9 Nm
  • Design inspired by the iconic 916 and Desmosedici GP bike.
  • Packs a host of updated cycle parts and electronics package.

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S marks a significant evolution in the Italian marque’s superbike lineup, blending cutting-edge technology with razor-sharp performance.  With the 2025 model, Ducati has aimed at improving rideability on both road and track, while featuring advanced electronics, subtle chassis tweaks, and refined aerodynamics to elevate the riding experience. We’ve ridden the new Panigale at the demanding Chang International Circuit in Thailand to put the newest Ducati through its paces. From blistering acceleration to confident braking and effortless cornering, every aspect of the bike has been fine-tuned for maximum performance. 

Ducati has radically altered the Panigale’s look for 2025—and while one might not feel so in the beginning, it’s in the flesh where you understand the design evolution and how much it makes sense. While the previous generation has always been one of the most visually arresting superbikes on this rock, the latest version has the aggression dialled down a bit.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 26

The new fairing design is slightly wider for better aerodynamic efficiency, and it does a noticeable job of managing airflow, especially while tucked in on the straights at 250+ kmph. Even in a full crouch, buffeting is kept to a minimum, and the airflow channels around your helmet in a surprisingly smooth manner.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 13

You now get a large 6.9-inch TFT screen packed with loads of information and a plethora of settings to set up the bike just like you’d want it. The display is crisp, bright, and offers multiple screen configurations depending on the ride mode. Speaking of modes, you get four-engine power modes besides the five riding modes. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 12

The seat ergonomics have been reworked to make the bike more usable for everyday use. The seat is wider and longer, allowing more room for the perfect crouched stance. Additionally, the footpegs are 10 mm higher and a bit narrower for that additional cornering clearance. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 25

For 2025, Ducati has given the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 subtle tweaks that including revised intake profiles and updated mapping to improve midrange response. The motor now produced a bit more power than before.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 1

In Sport mode, the engine’s ferocity is instantly noticeable, but it now comes with a layer of refinement. Throttle response is smooth and progressive. Compared to its predecessor, this version manages its aggression better, offering a more controlled, predictable delivery. That balance inspires confidence, making it easier—and more tempting—to push harder and fully tap into its thrilling performance.


Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 5

On switching to Race B mode, the engine’s character gets unleashed the full potential. The throttle response becomes immediate with no lag or delay. The engine feels angrier, more alive and the midrange punch is more intense. It barely takes any time for the revs to find the rev limiter.

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise! 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 6

In terms of cycle parts, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S comes with new Öhlins semi-active suspension system. At the front, you get an electronically controlled NPX 30 pressurised fork setup, and at the rear, the tried-and-tested TTX36 shock. Together with the Öhlins steering damper, forged aluminium wheels, we are talking about precision handling.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 4

Around the tighter sections—the Panigale was flickable and agile despite being a litre-class machine. Thanks to the improves weight distribution and lighter wheels, the left-right transitions felt light, and the bike never once protested aggressive input. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 25

For braking, the motorcycle comes equipped with the latest Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers that are beyond impressive. Lap after lap, with zero fade and pinpoint accuracy, one can brake much later than usual. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 2

The 2025 Panigale V4 S isn’t just an update but an absolute reinvention. Ducati has taken its already sensational platform and polished every bit of it. From the power delivery to chassis balance to ergonomics and the safety net of electronics, the result is a superbike that not only goes faster but feels more accessible while doing so. And while doing all of that, this time it isn’t trying to kill you but is with you to help you ride faster.

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati Panigale V4 S# 2025 Panigale V4 S ride# 2025 Panigale V4# 2025 Panigale V4 S pictures# Panigale V4 S track# 2025 Panigale V4 S review# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The RS variant is expected to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale version of the V4 engine from the Panigale, like the Multistrada V4 RS.
    Ducati Diavel V4 RS In the Works; Expect Launch In 2026
  • Smoother, faster and smarter is what the new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S has become. But how did Ducati achieve it? We find out at the Chang International Circuit.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator
  • Ducati has rolled out maintenance contract plans for two of its motorcycles that are sold in India.
    Ducati Monster, Multistrada V4 Now Available With Periodic Maintenance Plans; Prices Start At Rs 25,999
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled
  • Ducati's first production motocross bike is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system, resulting in a 11,900 rev limit
    Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut

Latest Reviews

  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
  • Not even a year into its India innings, MG has rolled out a big update for the Windsor – a bigger battery and ADAS safety features. So is this the Windsor to buy?
    MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?
  • Over its years of existence, the M5 has maintained an unpretentious appearance while packing firepower underneath. But now, this one is more Jekyll and Hyde than ever before.
    BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality
  • Smoother, faster and smarter is what the new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S has become. But how did Ducati achieve it? We find out at the Chang International Circuit.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator
  • The newest kid on the block, the Kia Syros, has got many things right. So, does it make a default buy in the lucrative sub-4 metre segment? Or there’s more to it than meets the eye?
    Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The Windsor has managed to displace the Nexon EV as India’s best-selling electric car, but the city-friendly EV still has some room for improvement.
    MG Windsor EV 38 kWh In-Depth Review: City Friendly EV Offers Much Value
  • Report 1: Hero's top gun has joined our long-term garage, and we primarily plan to use it as a workhorse with occasional highway runs.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Long Term Review: Introduction
  • Confused between the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Which one should you choose and why? Read on, to find out.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Guerrilla 450: Comparison Review
  • Exclusive! We have driven the Tesla Cybertruck in India. It’s mad. It’s futuristic. It is unlike anything else on the road.
    Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast – Driven in India: Unlike Anything Else

Popular Ducati Models