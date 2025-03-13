Login
Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?

Here’s a deeper look at how the two variants of the recently-launched Panigale V4 are different from each other
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Ducati Panigale V4 S has an electronically adjustable suspension setup.
  • The Panigale V4 S gets forged aluminium alloy wheels.
  • The V4 S is Rs 6.5 lakh more expensive than the standard variant.

Ducati recently launched the latest iteration of the Panigale V4 in India. The new motorcycle represents the seventh-generation of Ducati sports bikes, and gets a range of new styling cues and tweaks to the chassis and powertrain to keep it up-to-date. The model is powered by MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. Offered in two variants - standard and S, here’s how a deeper look into how the two variants are different from each other. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
 

Cycle Parts & Suspension
 Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S What s Different 1

The V4 S (left) gets electronically adjustable suspension on both ends over the V4's (right) fully-adjustable setup

 

The biggest change on the Ducati Panigale V4 S over the standard motorcycle is on the suspension front. The Panigale V4 S gets electronically-adjustable suspension on both ends from Ohlins. The standard V4 meanwhile features regular fully-adjustable units on both ends, 43 mm Showa forks up front a Sachs rear monoshock.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week
 

Wheels 


Another difference between the two variants is the fact that the Panigale V4 S gets forged Aluminium alloy wheels over the standard V4’s light alloy wheels. The forged Aluminium alloy wheels are instrumental in reducing the V4 S’s weight to 187 kg, 4 kg less than the V4. The wheel sizes, however, are the same, 17-inches at the front and rear. 
 

Battery


The Ducati Panigale V4 S also gets a lighter lithium-ion battery pack, which also plays a part in reducing the variant’s weight.
 

Minor Cosmetic Differences

Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S
 

 

 

The Panigale V4 and V4 S have a few cosmetic differences between them

 

There are a few differences between the V4 and V4 S, most notably the front fender, which is painted in red in the V4, and has a matte grey finish in the V4S. Other changes include a gold finish on the front forks on the V4S, along with the different alloy wheel designs on both variants. 

 

Price


While the V4 is priced at Rs 30 lakh, the V4 S is more expensive and can be had at a price tag of Rs 36.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

# Ducati bikes# Ducati# Ducati India# Ducati Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale V4 S# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
