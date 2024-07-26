2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week

Sharper, sleeker and more striking than ever, say hello to the all-new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4. Unveiled at 2024 World Ducati Week, this one is the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from the Italian bike maker. The new Panigale V4 has undergone updates with a reworked design, tweaked chassis, new equipment and a revised motor.





Design

Ducati has adopted a new front-end design that takes inspiration from the iconic 916 and the modern Desmosedici GP bike, with sleek LED headlamps and fully integrated winglets. Meanwhile, The aerodynamics have been designed with the designers working side-by-side with the Ducati Corse technicians responsible for the Desmosedici GP bike.



Ergonomics

The previous generation Panigale V4 is known for its very committed riding stance which can get quite a handful for street riding. With the 2025 edition, Ducati has reworked a couple of aspects for a more usable riding triangle with changes to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and rider-motorcycle contact points. The 17-litre fuel tank has been moulded around the rider with better support while braking and cornering. A part of the tank extends under the seat like the race bikes for an overall slimmer construction. The seat is now roomier as it is 35 mm longer and 50 mm wider giving the rider the space to duck down or hang off the bike with a better aerodynamic position. Next, the footpegs are now positioned 10 mm further for a more aerodynamic position and better operation control. Lastly, a pair of ducts have been integrated into the rear subframe for improved thermal comfort for the rider.

Chassis and Cycle Parts

The aluminium alloy chassis has undergone tweaks with a new front frame optimised for stiffness and weight 17 per cent less, resulting in a better feel and faster cornering speeds. Notably, the single-sided swingarm has been ditched for a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent, and offers better grip levels, more direct line holding and increased stability under hard acceleration.





Next, what’s new on the suspension bit is an updated rear unit with a new design that has reduced shock travel for faster operation and weight savings of roughly 600 grams. The unit now uses bearings instead of slide bushings for reduced friction and better absorption of bumps and grip. The front brakes on the new Panigale V4 feature Brembo’s latest Hypure monobloc calipers that are lighter and offer better heat dissipation. Lastly, the wheels on the motorcycle are forged aluminium alloy with a tangential 5-spoke design inspired by the Desmosideci race bike that are lighter with reduced rolling inertia.





Electronics

The electronics package is the latest and improved version of all the rider aids that Ducati offers on its flagship motorcycles. Besides the new 6.9-inch TFT display, the motorcycle is equipped with new Race eCBS when the rear brake is partly applied on the application of the front, a Ducati Data Logger, four-engine power modes, a total of five riding modes, and an updated quickshifter.

Engine

The MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill has been tinkered with for more power and weighs one kilogram less. Everything from the Desmodromic valve system to the new camshafts to the cooling system and more has been revisited by the engineers to extract more while meeting the Euro 5+ emission norms. The 2024 Panigale V4 is rated to produce 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250, mated to a six-speed gearbox.





India Launch

Ducati India is expected to bring the 2025 Panigale V4 to our shores towards the end of this year. The motorcycle will be available in both trims, standard and the higher-spec S variant. As for the sticker price, with the current Panigale V4 starting at Rs 27.72 lakh ex-showroom, expect the 2025 model to carry a premium while retailing in the ballpark of Rs 28-30 lakh, ex-showroom.