Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week

The 2025 edition marks the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from Ducati
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Receives a fresh styling with revised aerodynamics
  • Motor is Euro 5+ compliant, produces more power and weighs less now
  • Single-sided swingarm replaced by a new hollow symmetric swingarm

Sharper, sleeker and more striking than ever, say hello to the all-new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4. Unveiled at 2024 World Ducati Week, this one is the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from the Italian bike maker. The new Panigale V4 has undergone updates with a reworked design, tweaked chassis, new equipment and a revised motor.


Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 4

Design

Ducati has adopted a new front-end design that takes inspiration from the iconic 916 and the modern Desmosedici GP bike, with sleek LED headlamps and fully integrated winglets. Meanwhile, The aerodynamics have been designed with the designers working side-by-side with the Ducati Corse technicians responsible for the Desmosedici GP bike. 
Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 5

Ergonomics

The previous generation Panigale V4 is known for its very committed riding stance which can get quite a handful for street riding. With the 2025 edition, Ducati has reworked a couple of aspects for a more usable riding triangle with changes to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and rider-motorcycle contact points. The 17-litre fuel tank has been moulded around the rider with better support while braking and cornering. A part of the tank extends under the seat like the race bikes for an overall slimmer construction. The seat is now roomier as it is 35 mm longer and 50 mm wider giving the rider the space to duck down or hang off the bike with a better aerodynamic position. Next, the footpegs are now positioned 10 mm further for a more aerodynamic position and better operation control. Lastly, a pair of ducts have been integrated into the rear subframe for improved thermal comfort for the rider.

 

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Gets New Graffiti Evo Livery 

Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 6

Chassis and Cycle Parts

The aluminium alloy chassis has undergone tweaks with a new front frame optimised for stiffness and weight 17 per cent less, resulting in a better feel and faster cornering speeds. Notably, the single-sided swingarm has been ditched for a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent, and offers better grip levels, more direct line holding and increased stability under hard acceleration.


Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 3

Next, what’s new on the suspension bit is an updated rear unit with a new design that has reduced shock travel for faster operation and weight savings of roughly 600 grams. The unit now uses bearings instead of slide bushings for reduced friction and better absorption of bumps and grip. The front brakes on the new Panigale V4 feature Brembo’s latest Hypure monobloc calipers that are lighter and offer better heat dissipation. Lastly, the wheels on the motorcycle are forged aluminium alloy with a tangential 5-spoke design inspired by the Desmosideci race bike that are lighter with reduced rolling inertia.


Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 7

Electronics

The electronics package is the latest and improved version of all the rider aids that Ducati offers on its flagship motorcycles. Besides the new 6.9-inch TFT display, the motorcycle is equipped with new Race eCBS when the rear brake is partly applied on the application of the front, a Ducati Data Logger, four-engine power modes, a total of five riding modes, and an updated quickshifter.

 

Also Read: Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 8Engine

The MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill has been tinkered with for more power and weighs one kilogram less. Everything from the Desmodromic valve system to the new camshafts to the cooling system and more has been revisited by the engineers to extract more while meeting the Euro 5+ emission norms. The 2024 Panigale V4 is rated to produce 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250, mated to a six-speed gearbox. 


Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 2

India Launch

Ducati India is expected to bring the 2025 Panigale V4 to our shores towards the end of this year. The motorcycle will be available in both trims, standard and the higher-spec S variant. As for the sticker price, with the current Panigale V4 starting at Rs 27.72 lakh ex-showroom, expect the 2025 model to carry a premium while retailing in the ballpark of Rs 28-30 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

# New Ducati Panigale V4# 2025 Panigale V4# 2024 World Ducati Week# New Ducati# Ducati Panigale V4 design# Ducati Panigale V4 India launch# 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 price# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ducati has introduced some subtle but important changes to the Panigale V4, bringing it closer to the acclaimed race-ready Ducati Panigale V4R.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Gets Updated For 2020

Latest News

  • The current iteration of the Cayenne will be heavily upgraded and continue to be sold into the next decade.
    Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines
  • Images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara undergoing Bharat NCAP safety test have surfaced online. Multiple variants seem to be tested and the results look promising, but can the Grand Vitara be the first Maruti Suzuki to get a 5-star NCAP result?
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface
  • Sold abroad under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Cloud – which could be renamed for the Indian market – is set to slot in between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio.
    MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September
  • The 2025 edition marks the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from Ducati
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come with extensive visual updates.
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Previewed In Leaked Patent Images
  • BMW’s eighth-gen 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise and is a direct rival to the E-Class. How do the two cars compare on key fronts?
    New BMW 5 Series LWB vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications, Features & Prices Compared
  • The company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced in India with the updates that it will soon roll out
    Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More
  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved