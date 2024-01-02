Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Ducati announces launch plan for 2024 with eight new models
- At least two new showrooms are to be added to the current dealer network
- Bookings have started for all the upcoming eight models
Premium bike maker Ducati from Italy, Bologna, has announced its new model launch plan for the year 2024. The bike maker will be launching eight new models that will be introduced in a phased manner through the year 2024. The list includes the Multistrada V4 RS, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 Racing Replica 2023, Diavel for Bentley, Monster 30° Anniversario and the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 91, all unveiled during this year’s Ducati World Premiere 2024, and the Streetfighter V4S 2023 which was unveiled globally last year. While the launch dates for the respective models are yet to be announced, bookings for all eight models have started and can be booked by heading to any of the official Ducati stores or website. Indicative prices of the models will be available on the Ducati website from the second week of January.
The launch plan of the new models will commence with the exclusive Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in the first quarter, followed by the launch of DesertX Rally, the all-new Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the new Streetfighter V4 range in the second quarter. The fourth quarter will have the launch of the Multistrada V4 RS and the Diavel for Bentley, which will be brought to India in limited numbers.
Furthermore, the Italian bike maker plans to further expand its dealership network by adding at least two new Ducati dealerships in the year 2024.
Also Read: Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2023 marked a historic year for Ducati by winning the first ever Indian MotoGP race at BIC and by successfully defending both the MotoGP and WSBK titles. We are also thrilled to report that despite the absence of the Scrambler range for the first three quarters of 2023, we were able to meet our planned volumes with maximum sales coming from marquee brands like Panigale V4, Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4. It’s incredibly satisfying to see the popularity of the V4 platform in India and I would like to thank the motorcycling community for appreciating the style, sophistication, and performance of our product range, which is the largest for any big bike brand in the country. We are excited to introduce eight new Ducati motorcycles, along with two new dealerships and are looking forward to a promising 2024 for Ducati in India.”
