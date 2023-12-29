Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division

Italian two-wheeler brand Ducati needs no introduction when it comes to the motorcycles that roll out of the Bolognia factory and also the success the brand has witnessed in motorsport championships like MotoGP and WorldSBK. Now the company is set to further expand its presence in motorsports by announcing a new racing division dedicated to off-road. Christened Ducati Corse Off-Road, the new division will make its debut in 2024 at the Italian Motocross Championship. And the Italian brand has no plans of stopping at just that, it will be participating in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship as well in the next few years.



That said, if you have been paying attention to what Ducati has been up to lately, the brand has been prototype testing a 450 cc dirtbike that will also make its debut in 2024 along with the new off-road division. The bike maker has appointed Italian motocross racer Alessandro Lupino and test rider Antonio Cairoli for the testing and development of the new 450cc dirtbike. In addition to that, Paolo Ciabatti, who has been the Sporting Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, has been appointed as the new general manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. For 2024, Ciabatti will continue to retain the responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

Lastly, Mauro Grassilli, head of marketing and sponsorships of Ducati Corse, will take on the responsibility of sporting, marketing and communications director of Ducati Corse. He will report directly to Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall'Igna. With the new motorsport vertical, Ducati Corse will continue to manage the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships which will continue to be the main priority for the Italian bike manufacturer.