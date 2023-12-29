Login

Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division

The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 29, 2023

Story
  • New Ducati Corse Off-Road division announced
  • Paolo Ciabatti to lead the Ducati Corse Off-Road division
  • Ducati’s new 450cc dirtbike to make its debut with the new racing division in 2024

Italian two-wheeler brand Ducati needs no introduction when it comes to the motorcycles that roll out of the Bolognia factory and also the success the brand has witnessed in motorsport championships like MotoGP and WorldSBK. Now the company is set to further expand its presence in motorsports by announcing a new racing division dedicated to off-road. Christened Ducati Corse Off-Road, the new division will make its debut in 2024 at the Italian Motocross Championship. And the Italian brand has no plans of stopping at just that, it will be participating in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship as well in the next few years.


Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation; Desmo-Powered Enduro Bikes To Debut Next Year

That said, if you have been paying attention to what Ducati has been up to lately, the brand has been prototype testing a 450 cc dirtbike that will also make its debut in 2024 along with the new off-road division. The bike maker has appointed Italian motocross racer Alessandro Lupino and test rider Antonio Cairoli for the testing and development of the new 450cc dirtbike. In addition to that, Paolo Ciabatti, who has been the Sporting Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, has been appointed as the new general manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. For 2024, Ciabatti will continue to retain the responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

 

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Review: Is It The Best Adventure Bike?
Lastly, Mauro Grassilli, head of marketing and sponsorships of Ducati Corse, will take on the responsibility of sporting, marketing and communications director of Ducati Corse. He will report directly to Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall'Igna. With the new motorsport vertical, Ducati Corse will continue to manage the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships which will continue to be the main priority for the Italian bike manufacturer.

  Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030

Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.

MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

Bentley, Ducati Unveil Special Edition Diavel
Bentley, Ducati Unveil Special Edition Diavel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The Diavel for Bentley series will be limited 500 units, with an additional 50 "Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner" bikes reserved exclusively for Bentley customers

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

