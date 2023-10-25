Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation; Desmo-Powered Enduro Bikes To Debut Next Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Oct-23 01:56 PM IST
Highlights
- Ducati confirms entry in Motocross
- Will introduce a range of off-road specific engines and motorcycles
- First Ducati enduro bike has been in the works for two years
Ducati has announced that it will participate in motocross events, starting with next year’s Italian motocross championships, with a new dirt-bike prototype that has been in the works for two years. The long term goal is to offer a wide range of off-road specific engine and enduro motorcycles which will be branded Ducati.
Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, commented, “I am proud to announce Ducati's entry into Motocross. A totally new world for Ducati in which we want to bring our talent in designing lightweight motorcycles, with excellent components and high performance and - above all - which can excite more and more motorcyclists. Just as we believe that the track is the best laboratory to develop and test the bikes that will then be available to customers and enthusiasts.”
Ducati has signed on and engaged the services of Antonio Cairolli, a nine-time Motocross world champion, who will help with the testing and development of the new enduro motorcycles. Ducati has also signed Alessandro Lupino, who is an eight-time Italian motocross champion, and will represent the Ducati factory enduro team in the domestic championship next season.
The focus of Ducati’s off-road project is to make high-performance off-road engines, with top-spec and lightweight components. The engines will also feature Ducati’s Desmodromic technology that is used on all sportbikes of the company, along with its MotoGP race bikes. The exact specifications of the first Ducati enduro bike is yet to be revealed.
Ducati’s announcement of entering motocross events comes barely a month after Triumph unveiled its 250 cc motocross bike. Will we see these two storied European motorcycle brands compete in a motocross championship? We definitely hope so.
