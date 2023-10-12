Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh

Ducati has officially launched the Multistrada V4 Rally in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 29.72 lakh for the Ducati Red with spoke wheels and Rs 30.03 lakh for the Brushed Aluminium and Matt Black with spoke wheels (all prices ex-showroom). This motorcycle, which made its global debut last year, is the latest addition to the Multistrada family, and it is geared towards off-road adventures.

Noteworthy features of the Multistrada V4 Rally include a substantial 30-litre aluminium fuel tank and an electronic Marzocchi-sourced Skyhook Suspension (DSS) with 200 mm of travel for both the front and rear. The ground clearance has been increased to 230 mm, a significant 100 mm more than other Multistrada V4 variants. It offers a new 'power mode' for dedicated off-road riding and an 'auto-levelling' function for stability across various terrains.

Additionally, the motorcycle features wider rider foot pegs with removable rubber inserts and a more marked profile. Meanwhile, the passenger footpegs are larger in size and come with rubber inserts that reduce the level of transmitted vibrations. Moreover, it comes equipped with standard lightened spoke rims and reinforced engine guards to enhance its off-road capabilities.

The design changes for the ADV include a larger windshield that is now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider. Deflectors now have a modified trailing edge to provide more coverage for the rider and passenger. Moreover, a lengthened tail, and a set-back case attachment provide more leg space for the passenger. The Minimum Preload function allows riders to "lower" the bike during stops and low-speed riding by minimising the shock absorber preload.

Furthermore, the Multistrada V4 Rally introduces the Easy Lift function, which reduces the effort required to lift the motorcycle from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics at key-on, thanks to fork and shock absorber compression. It comes standard with a centre stand to assist with loading and unloading side cases and for part replacement in case of breakdown.

In terms of safety, the Multistrada V4 Rally is equipped with a front and rear radar system to support adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) to enhance safety on the road.

This motorcycle features a 6.5-inch TFT colour display with map navigation capabilities via the Ducati Connect application. It supports phone calls and music playback when using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. Active safety is further improved with Cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Ducati Traction Control (DTC), all optimised based on the vehicle's lean and pitch angles using a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Additional features include engine brake control (EBC) and hands-free ignition.

The Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Refined technical solutions, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, are combined with these numbers, derived from Ducati Corse's MotoGP experience. The engine offers a linear torque curve for a smooth response and the ability to deactivate the rear bank of cylinders when idling or cruising at regular speeds. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and provides four riding modes: sport, touring, urban, and enduro. Moreover, Ducati offers a valve clearance check every 60,000 km and extended cylinder deactivation for the V4 Granturismo engine.

The chassis is a monocoque aluminium frame with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. The bike comes with tubeless spoke rims designed for improved dynamic qualities. Moreover, it's equipped with a Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME cornering braking system and 330 mm-diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers.