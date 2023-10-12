Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
12-Oct-23 04:38 PM IST
Highlights
- The Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine
- It gets modernised electronics and a larger 30-litre fuel tank
- Gets a new Power Mode dedicated for off-road riding
Ducati has officially launched the Multistrada V4 Rally in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 29.72 lakh for the Ducati Red with spoke wheels and Rs 30.03 lakh for the Brushed Aluminium and Matt Black with spoke wheels (all prices ex-showroom). This motorcycle, which made its global debut last year, is the latest addition to the Multistrada family, and it is geared towards off-road adventures.
Noteworthy features of the Multistrada V4 Rally include a substantial 30-litre aluminium fuel tank and an electronic Marzocchi-sourced Skyhook Suspension (DSS) with 200 mm of travel for both the front and rear. The ground clearance has been increased to 230 mm, a significant 100 mm more than other Multistrada V4 variants. It offers a new 'power mode' for dedicated off-road riding and an 'auto-levelling' function for stability across various terrains.
Additionally, the motorcycle features wider rider foot pegs with removable rubber inserts and a more marked profile. Meanwhile, the passenger footpegs are larger in size and come with rubber inserts that reduce the level of transmitted vibrations. Moreover, it comes equipped with standard lightened spoke rims and reinforced engine guards to enhance its off-road capabilities.
The design changes for the ADV include a larger windshield that is now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider. Deflectors now have a modified trailing edge to provide more coverage for the rider and passenger. Moreover, a lengthened tail, and a set-back case attachment provide more leg space for the passenger. The Minimum Preload function allows riders to "lower" the bike during stops and low-speed riding by minimising the shock absorber preload.
Also Read: 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: White Stallion
Furthermore, the Multistrada V4 Rally introduces the Easy Lift function, which reduces the effort required to lift the motorcycle from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics at key-on, thanks to fork and shock absorber compression. It comes standard with a centre stand to assist with loading and unloading side cases and for part replacement in case of breakdown.
In terms of safety, the Multistrada V4 Rally is equipped with a front and rear radar system to support adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) to enhance safety on the road.
This motorcycle features a 6.5-inch TFT colour display with map navigation capabilities via the Ducati Connect application. It supports phone calls and music playback when using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. Active safety is further improved with Cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Ducati Traction Control (DTC), all optimised based on the vehicle's lean and pitch angles using a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Additional features include engine brake control (EBC) and hands-free ignition.
Also Read: DRE Racetrack Academy Review: The Sepang Experience!
The Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Refined technical solutions, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, are combined with these numbers, derived from Ducati Corse's MotoGP experience. The engine offers a linear torque curve for a smooth response and the ability to deactivate the rear bank of cylinders when idling or cruising at regular speeds. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and provides four riding modes: sport, touring, urban, and enduro. Moreover, Ducati offers a valve clearance check every 60,000 km and extended cylinder deactivation for the V4 Granturismo engine.
The chassis is a monocoque aluminium frame with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. The bike comes with tubeless spoke rims designed for improved dynamic qualities. Moreover, it's equipped with a Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME cornering braking system and 330 mm-diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16684 second ago
Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
-12747 second ago
Tata's updated SUVs are two of the first 30+ vehicles that have been nominated for India's own vehicle crash tests
-12424 second ago
The new Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global unveil on November 7th, 2023
-11471 second ago
Kia’s latest concept is based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a design blending SUV elements with a fastback body style.
-9934 second ago
The latest entrant to the Multistrada family is offered in two variants
-6671 second ago
This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.
-348 second ago
JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
10 minutes ago
Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.
19 minutes ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
1 hour ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
1 month ago
The Scrambler 2G will be offered in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift
2 months ago
The Diavel V4 boasts a combination of elements from sports naked and muscle cruisers
2 months ago
We take a look at 30 years of the Ducati Monster's history - a bike which not only saved Ducati from imminent bankruptcy, but also led to the development of the naked streetfighter segment of motorcycles as we know it today.
3 months ago
What happens when an Italian bike maker manages to strike that balance between form and function? You get the SuperSport 950 S, a superbike that offers the best of both worlds
3 months ago
What happens when an Italian bike maker manages to strike that balance between form and function? You get the Supersport 960 S, a superbike that offers the best of both worlds. Read on to find out how