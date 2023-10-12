Login

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh

The latest entrant to the Multistrada family is offered in two variants
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Oct-23 04:38 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine
  • It gets modernised electronics and a larger 30-litre fuel tank
  • Gets a new Power Mode dedicated for off-road riding

Ducati has officially launched the Multistrada V4 Rally in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 29.72 lakh for the Ducati Red with spoke wheels and Rs 30.03 lakh for the Brushed Aluminium and Matt Black with spoke wheels (all prices ex-showroom). This motorcycle, which made its global debut last year, is the latest addition to the Multistrada family, and it is geared towards off-road adventures.

 

Noteworthy features of the Multistrada V4 Rally include a substantial 30-litre aluminium fuel tank and an electronic Marzocchi-sourced Skyhook Suspension (DSS) with 200 mm of travel for both the front and rear. The ground clearance has been increased to 230 mm, a significant 100 mm more than other Multistrada V4 variants. It offers a new 'power mode' for dedicated off-road riding and an 'auto-levelling' function for stability across various terrains.

 

Additionally, the motorcycle features wider rider foot pegs with removable rubber inserts and a more marked profile. Meanwhile, the passenger footpegs are larger in size and come with rubber inserts that reduce the level of transmitted vibrations. Moreover, it comes equipped with standard lightened spoke rims and reinforced engine guards to enhance its off-road capabilities. 

 

The design changes for the ADV include a larger windshield that is now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider. Deflectors now have a modified trailing edge to provide more coverage for the rider and passenger. Moreover, a lengthened tail, and a set-back case attachment provide more leg space for the passenger. The Minimum Preload function allows riders to "lower" the bike during stops and low-speed riding by minimising the shock absorber preload.

 

Also Read: 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: White Stallion

 

Furthermore, the Multistrada V4 Rally introduces the Easy Lift function, which reduces the effort required to lift the motorcycle from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics at key-on, thanks to fork and shock absorber compression. It comes standard with a centre stand to assist with loading and unloading side cases and for part replacement in case of breakdown.

 

In terms of safety, the Multistrada V4 Rally is equipped with a front and rear radar system to support adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) to enhance safety on the road.

 

This motorcycle features a 6.5-inch TFT colour display with map navigation capabilities via the Ducati Connect application. It supports phone calls and music playback when using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. Active safety is further improved with Cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Ducati Traction Control (DTC), all optimised based on the vehicle's lean and pitch angles using a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Additional features include engine brake control (EBC) and hands-free ignition.

 

Also Read: DRE Racetrack Academy Review: The Sepang Experience!

The Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Refined technical solutions, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, are combined with these numbers, derived from Ducati Corse's MotoGP experience. The engine offers a linear torque curve for a smooth response and the ability to deactivate the rear bank of cylinders when idling or cruising at regular speeds. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and provides four riding modes: sport, touring, urban, and enduro. Moreover, Ducati offers a valve clearance check every 60,000 km and extended cylinder deactivation for the V4 Granturismo engine.

 

The chassis is a monocoque aluminium frame with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. The bike comes with tubeless spoke rims designed for improved dynamic qualities. Moreover, it's equipped with a Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME cornering braking system and 330 mm-diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers.

# Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally# Multistrada V4 Rally# Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally ADV# Ducati bikes# Ducati bikes in India# Ducati India# Ducati Adventure Bikes

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
2023 MG Hector Plus
800 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 22.00 L
₹ 49,272/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.7
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
83,985 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.5
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.35 L
₹ 16,461/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford Endeavour
7.7
0
10
2019 Ford Endeavour
57,036 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 32.50 L
₹ 68,745/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai i20
8.1
0
10
2017 Hyundai i20
63,221 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
25,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
12,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Verna
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Verna
14,666 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 13.95 L
₹ 31,243/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4
8.2
0
10

Ducati Multistrada V4

Starts at ₹ 20.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Multistrada V4 Specifications
View Multistrada V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4

₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport

₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh

Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster

₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Ducati StreetFighter V4
Ducati StreetFighter V4

₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260

₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2

₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950

₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh

Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel

₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

₹ 9.8 - 10.99 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4

₹ 20.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Ducati DesertX
Ducati DesertX

₹ 17.91 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 2G
Ducati Scrambler 2G

₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh

Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

₹ 25.91 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16684 second ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Nominated For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Nominated For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-12747 second ago

Tata's updated SUVs are two of the first 30+ vehicles that have been nominated for India's own vehicle crash tests

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Colour Options Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Colour Options Leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-12424 second ago

The new Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global unveil on November 7th, 2023

Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-11471 second ago

Kia’s latest concept is based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a design blending SUV elements with a fastback body style.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9934 second ago

The latest entrant to the Multistrada family is offered in two variants

Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6671 second ago

This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-348 second ago

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started
Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Scrambler 2G will be offered in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift

Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India At Rs 25.91 Lakh; Ranveer Singh Chosen As Brand Ambassador
Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India At Rs 25.91 Lakh; Ranveer Singh Chosen As Brand Ambassador
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Diavel V4 boasts a combination of elements from sports naked and muscle cruisers

Ducati Monster Completes 30 Years: A Look At The Iconic Streetfighter Over The Years
Ducati Monster Completes 30 Years: A Look At The Iconic Streetfighter Over The Years
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

We take a look at 30 years of the Ducati Monster's history - a bike which not only saved Ducati from imminent bankruptcy, but also led to the development of the naked streetfighter segment of motorcycles as we know it today.

Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: In Pictures
Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 months ago

What happens when an Italian bike maker manages to strike that balance between form and function? You get the SuperSport 950 S, a superbike that offers the best of both worlds

2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: White Stallion
2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 S Review: White Stallion
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 months ago

What happens when an Italian bike maker manages to strike that balance between form and function? You get the Supersport 960 S, a superbike that offers the best of both worlds. Read on to find out how

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved