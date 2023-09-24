Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
By Sidharth Nambiar
3 mins read
24-Sep-23 11:17 PM IST
Highlights
- Triumph showcased its all-new 250 cc motocross bike in public for the first time
- Built around an all-new aluminium chassis
- All specifications to be revealed on November 28
Triumph showcased its all-new 250 cc motocross bike in public for the first time at the SuperMotocross World Championship final on Saturday, September 23, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. The motorcycle was ridden by ten-time MX and six-time Supercross champ, Ricky Carmichael at the event. Full specifications of the motorcycle will be on revealed on November 28, according to the social media post.
Triumph has previously teased the motorcycle through a series of videos, unveiling its design, platform, powertrain and more. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 250 cc single-cylinder engine, that has been developed to provide a wide range of applications in other forms of motorcycles. According to the opinions shared through the series, the engine is capable of delivering both, a good low-end response and also a good low-end torque.
Also Read: Triumph's 250 cc Motocross Bike Unveiled
Triumph global off-road Ambassador, Ricky Carmichael said in a previous video, “This engine has its own identity and I think one of the best things about it is the way that it's designed and developed, which enables riders with a very wide range of abilities to be able to ride the bike. It's light and compact and the power delivery is great for all forms of riders.”
Also Read: Sneak Peak Into Triumph’s Newest 250 cc Motocross Engine
Prior to that, Triumph also revealed that the motorcycle is built on an all-new aluminium chassis through one of the videos, mentioning the benefits of choosing aluminium over steel or any other alloy.
