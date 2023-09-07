Triumph's 250cc Motocross Bike Unveiled

As a part of Triumph’s Vision To Reality series, the British bike maker has been posting videos of the motocross motorcycle it has been developing. Now, the company has released The ‘Final Test’ film showcasing the complete bike for the first time and in action being ridden by Ricky Carmichael, a ten-time MX and six-time Supercross champ, and Evan Ferry, amateur motocross sensation and son of legend Tim Ferry.

The latest film shows the two motocross riders ripping the all-new 250cc Triumph motocross bike around a dirt track that is complete with jumps, corners and ridges. Both the riders can be seen talking about how good the new motocross bike is performing in its stock form and how agile it is to flick and change directions. They also spoke about the engine’s character and the power delivery, especially in the second gear on exiting a corner.

In the film, Ricky can be heard mentioning to Evan, “The chassis is really good, it’s super nimble, it’s plush. When you see a line, boom, you can do it.” To which Evan had further added, “They found something special with the frame. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like that.”

In the previous films, Triumph has provided the details of the all-aluminium chassis that has been developed from the ground up and also the brand new 250cc single-pot unit. The power delivery of the motor has been designed to be approachable by all sorts of riders. Lastly, the new engine platform will also be used for multiple applications.