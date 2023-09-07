Login

Triumph's 250cc Motocross Bike Unveiled

Triumph releases ‘The Final Test’ film unveiling its all-new 250cc motocross bike
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Sep-23 02:42 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph’s all-new 250cc motocross bike unveiled in the video
  • Features an all-aluminium chassis and a brand-new motor
  • Full reveal date to be announced soon

As a part of Triumph’s Vision To Reality series, the British bike maker has been posting videos of the motocross motorcycle it has been developing. Now, the company has released The ‘Final Test’ film showcasing the complete bike for the first time and in action being ridden by Ricky Carmichael, a ten-time MX and six-time Supercross champ, and Evan Ferry, amateur motocross sensation and son of legend Tim Ferry. 

The latest film shows the two motocross riders ripping the all-new 250cc Triumph motocross bike around a dirt track that is complete with jumps, corners and ridges. Both the riders can be seen talking about how good the new motocross bike is performing in its stock form and how agile it is to flick and change directions. They also spoke about the engine’s character and the power delivery, especially in the second gear on exiting a corner.

 

Also Read: Sneak Peak Into Triumph’s Newest 250cc Motocross Engine

 

In the film, Ricky can be heard mentioning to Evan, “The chassis is really good, it’s super nimble, it’s plush. When you see a line, boom, you can do it.” To which Evan had further added, “They found something special with the frame. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like that.”

 

Also Read: Triumph Motocross Bike Teased In New Video 

In the previous films, Triumph has provided the details of the all-aluminium chassis that has been developed from the ground up and also the brand new 250cc single-pot unit. The power delivery of the motor has been designed to be approachable by all sorts of riders. Lastly, the new engine platform will also be used for multiple applications.

# Triumph motocross bike# Triumph 250cc motocross# Triumph motocross bike unveiled# Triumph motocross action# motorcross

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Triumph Models

Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200

₹ 19.19 - 21.69 Lakh

Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R

₹ 11.92 Lakh

Triumph Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3

₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh

Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster

₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple

₹ 10.43 - 12.07 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 - 15.5 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100

₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh

Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660

₹ 7.45 Lakh

Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin

₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120

₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler

₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh

Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin

₹ 10.99 Lakh

Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400

₹ 2.33 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Triumph's 250cc Motocross Bike Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn