Triumph Motocross Bike Teased In New Video

Triumph Motorcycles has released the first of its official videos giving a sneak peek into the upcoming Triumph motocross bike chassis. In the first of what will likely be a series of videos on the upcoming motocross bikes, Ricky Carmichael, Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco and Stephen “Scuba” Westfall discuss Triumph’s new motocross chassis. But this could just be the beginning of several videos that Triumph will be releasing over the next few weeks showing the development of the new motocross bike.

“Hard to believe what a well-kept secret this brand new Triumph dirt bike has been. I got some great people to take you on a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to develop this off-road Triumph motorcycle. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be showing you some engine stuff, some chassis stuff, and you never know, I might even ride it for you. So, let’s take a look,” said Ricky Carmichael.

The aluminium frame of the upcoming Triumph enduro bike has been showcased and talked about in the first video.

In the first video, the aluminium frame of the upcoming motocross bike has been revealed, and the development team talks about the decision to choose aluminium instead of steel or any other alloy.

“The aluminium spine frame, I think, gave us the best opportunity to have stability, traction and just have an all-around good bike. And having that light, nimble feel; and I feel they have hit it out of the park on all those aspects,” said Ivan Tedesco.

So far, no other details about the bike have been revealed, but it’s highly likely that the development team will reveal more titbits about the bike, its engine, chassis and components in more videos to come over the course of the next few weeks. The final production model of Triumph’s first dirt bike will is expected to be revealed later this year.