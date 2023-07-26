Dispatch of Triumph Speed 400 Begins

If you have placed a booking for the new Triumph Speed 400, there’s good news in store for you. Triumph has announced that the first batch of the Speed 400s has rolled out of the Bajaj Auto Chakan plant. And by the time you are reading this, these motorcycles are probably already on the way to the Triumph dealership in your city. That said, those who are at the top of the waiting list can expect the delivery of their Speed 400 by the end of this month.



Owing to the lucrative price tag and the positive reviews of the motorcycle, the Speed 400 is garnering a lot of takers in the market. So much so, that Triumph had to change the booking amount from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000, only to streamline the production-to-delivery ratio. With Bajaj Auto taking care of the manufacturing for the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X, the latter set for launch in October, Triumph wants to ensure that prospective buyers aren't left with a booking any more than required. That said, Bajaj is already working on scaling up the production numbers to match the demand.



Triumph retails the all-new Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offers it in three dual-tone colour shades, Carnival Red/Phantom Black, Caspian Blue/Storm Grey and Phantom Black/Storm Grey. The motorcycle is a modern-retro roadster and is powered by a 398 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-pot mill, mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

In it's price segment, the Triumph Speed 400 competes against the KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, H-D X440 and the Honda CB300F.