Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Booking Amount Hiked

Triumph Motorcycles has increased the booking amount for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India. The revised booking amount now stands at Rs 10,000 – up from Rs 2,000. The 400 siblings are Triumph’s most accessible models globally and were co-developed in partnership with Bajaj. The Speed 400 has officially been launched in India and is currently priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model having received over 10,000 bookings. It previously had an introductory price tag of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) applicable for the first 10,000 bookings. The Scrambler 400X is expected to arrive in October this year.

Designed and developed at Triumph’s headquarters at Hinckley, UK, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share much of their design elements with their larger siblings. The Speed 400 looks the part of a roadster while the 400X gets design elements to link it with the rest of the scrambler family. Both motorcycles also get hardware differences as well with the Scrambler getting longer travel suspension, different exhaust, and a larger front wheel to name a few. Both models however are based on the same platform and share a common frame, engine and gearbox.

The bikes are powered by a 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The unit is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch.

The Speed 400 goes up against models such as the new Harley-Davidson X440, KTM 390 Duke, and the BMW G 310 R. The Scrambler meanwhile will be up against the likes of the BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure. Both motorcycles will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto.