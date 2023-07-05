Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.23 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X in India, with an introductory price of at Rs. 2.23 lakh for the Speed 400 for the first 10,000 units. Then, the price will be increased to Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Price for the Scrambler 400 X will be announced later. The most-affordable Triumph motorcycle have been designed and developed at Triumph’s Hinckley headquarters in the UK, but will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, under a non-equity partnership between the two brands. Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X are based on an all-new, liquid-cooled, 398 cc, single-cylinder engine.

India will be the first market where these two motorcycles will be launched.

The 398 cc, four-valve engine puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes with a flat torque curve which should aid in offering very good low and mid-range grunt. Both bikes come with a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch which offers light and easy clutch lever operation for everyday use and helps reduce wheel hopping under quick downshifts.

Both models are based on the same frame, a hybrid spine with perimeter and tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. The Scrambler 400 X though gains from a bigger 19-inch front wheel and more suspension travel, while the Speed 400 runs on 17-inch cast alloy wheels. The Scrambler 400 X also gets a bigger 320 mm front disc. The Speed 400 is also the lighter model, with 176 kg kerb weight, while the Scrambler 400 X tips the scales at 179 kg.

Both motorcycles get India-specific fitments, which are - saree guard, front number-plate and grab-handles come as standard too, whereas in other markets, they are optional accessories. Plus, the suspension settings and the tyres and wheels are market-specific as well.

The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X are positioned as entry-level modern classic models, but at those prices and with their engine specifications and performance, the two bikes will compete with the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. The two entry-level Triumph bikes are more expensive but will also offer an alternative to the Harley-Davidson X 440, as well as the 650 Twins from Royal Enfield. We will be riding the new Triumph Speed 400 soon, so look out for our first ride impressions here at car&bike, as well as on our YouTube channel.

Deliveries for the Speed 400 will begin in July 2023 and for the Scrambler 400 X, deliveries will begin in October 2023.