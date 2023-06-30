Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Pre-Bookings Commence

British bike maker, Triumph, has recently revealed two new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, in London. Designed at Triumph’s Hinckley plant in the UK while manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing facility in Pune, under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, the motorcycles are the most accessible machines in the company’s portfolio. With the prices set to be announced on the 5th of July, Triumph India has started accepting pre-bookings for motorcycles for a nominal token amount of Rs 2000, which is refundable.

Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings but have different cycle parts to better suit their characters. Click here, for detailed information on all the differences between the two motorcycles. Powering them is a 398 cc single-pot liquid-cooled motor that is rated to produce 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Speed 400 is offered in three dual-tone liveries

With the price launch scheduled in the coming week, expect deliveries to commence soon with the motorcycles reaching the dealership in the same month. As far as global deliveries are concerned, they are expected to start sometime in early 2024.

The Scrambler 400 X gets longer suspension, split seat and more

While we will soon be riding the new Triumph 400 Twins, on the price front, we expect and hope the two motorcycles are priced between the Rs 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, making them highly desirable.

