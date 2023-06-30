  • Home
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Pre-Bookings Commence

Triumph will start deliveries of the 400 Twins soon after their price launch on 5th July
30-Jun-23 02:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • Online pre-booking for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X started
  • Customers need to make a token payment of Rs 2000, which is refundable
  • Both bikes will be officially launched in India on 5th July

British bike maker, Triumph, has recently revealed two new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, in London. Designed at Triumph’s Hinckley plant in the UK while manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing facility in Pune, under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, the motorcycles are the most accessible machines in the company’s portfolio. With the prices set to be announced on the 5th of July, Triumph India has started accepting pre-bookings for motorcycles for a nominal token amount of Rs 2000, which is refundable.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Vs Rivals Specifications Comparison
 

 

Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings but have different cycle parts to better suit their characters. Click here, for detailed information on all the differences between the two motorcycles. Powering them is a 398 cc single-pot liquid-cooled motor that is rated to produce 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know
 

The Speed 400 is offered in three dual-tone liveries

 

With the price launch scheduled in the coming week, expect deliveries to commence soon with the motorcycles reaching the dealership in the same month. As far as global deliveries are concerned, they are expected to start sometime in early 2024.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X: All You Need To Know
 

The Scrambler 400 X gets longer suspension, split seat and more

 

While we will soon be riding the new Triumph 400 Twins, on the price front, we expect and hope the two motorcycles are priced between the Rs 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, making them highly desirable.

 

Also Check: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X | Image Gallery

