Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Revealed; India Launch On July 5, 2023

One of the most anticipated debuts, this has been in the works for a long time. Triumph Motorcycles has finally unveiled its two all-new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X which are a fruition of the Bajaj-Triumph alliance. As the name suggests, the Speed 400, takes its name and design cues from the current Speed Twin 900. And the Scrambler 400X belongs to the Scrambler 900 and the Scrambler 1200 family.

Triumph Speed 400

Both motorcycles were designed and developed by Triumph at its Hinckley facility but will be manufactured locally by Bajaj Auto at its plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, in India, along with Triumph’s manufacturing facilities in Hinckley and Thailand.

The two motorcycles wear a similar design with few distinctions, owing to their nature. The Speed 400 is the modern classic roadster, getting beautiful lines, a sculpted fuel tank and round LED headlight. The exposed engine and the chain drive along with the machined Aluminium bits look cool and add a coo, retro flavour to the motorcycle. The rear section, with the single-piece seat and the high-set mudguard looks a little out of place though and pales in comparison to the overall design of the motorcycle. The Speed 400 of course, is designed and will be more comfortable tackling clean, wavy stretches of tarmac. The alloys are shod with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tyres.

The Speed 400 features large 43 mm big-piston upside-down front forks with 130 mm travel , a mono-shock at the rear, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific rider geometry and wheelbase, resulting in a neutral riding position. For braking, the motorcycle gets four-piston radial front brakes with a 300 mm front disc and braided lines. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 170 kg.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In comparison, the Scrambler 400X gets the same design, but with a few changes to set itself apart, thanks to its scrambler genes. The tyres are dual-sport – Metzeler Karoos, the upswept exhaust ends in two cans and the seat height is taller too, at 835 mm, compared to 790 mm on the Speed 400.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension at 150 mm, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for better stability and control when riding on surfaces with loose traction, as well as providing a more upright riding position. Changes also include a larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road. The Scrambler 400 also gets a larger 320 mm disc up front. At 179 kg, the Scrambler 400 X is 9 kg heavier than its roadster sibling.

Engine Specifications

Both motorcycles get the same TR-Series engine, which is inspired by Triumph’s single-cylinder ‘trials’ engine from the 1950s, which won them quite a few accolades at the ‘Six Day Trials Offroad Competition’ which is liquid-cooled and displaces 398 cc. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque assist clutch.

Features and Rider Assist Technology

The motorcycles get ride-by-wire along with dual-channel ABS, which can be switched off on the Scrambler 400 X. In addition, the motorcycles get a large analogue instrument console along with an integrated LCD screen which shows information like digital tachometer, range, gear position indicator and so on. The functions can be controlled from a handle-bar mounted scroll button. The bikes also get a USB charging point as well.

Expected Pricing

The motorcycles are set to be launched in India on July 5, 2023, and we will have the opportunity to ride them soon enough. We expect the prices to start at Rs. 2.95 lakh for the Triumph Speed 400 and Rs. 3.15 lakh for the Scrambler 400 X (ex-showroom).