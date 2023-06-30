  • Home
  • News
  • Triumph Speed 400 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Triumph Speed 400 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Triumph Speed 400 looks desirable, seems to have excellent fit and finish, and promises a level of performance that will place it squarely in the ring with its rivals in the Indian market.
By Carandbike Team
5 mins read
30-Jun-23 03:08 PM IST
Triumph-Speed-400-Vs-Rivals-Spec-Comparo.jpg
Highlights
  • Triumph Speed 400 to be launched on July 5, 2023
  • 398 cc engine makes 39.5 bhp, 37.5 Nm
  • 170 kg kerb weight, 790 mm seat height

The Triumph Speed 400 is the new entry-level modern classic roadster from Triumph, but it does go up against several contenders, including naked roadsters and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is from a segment above it. With a timeless neo-retro design language, and attention to detail with fit and finish that is certain to grab attention, the Speed 400 will be offered in a choice of three dual-tone colour options, which include Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Bookings Commence

 

The Triumph Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle when it goes on sale.

 

In terms of features, the Speed 400 boasts of features like standard switchable traction control, and a long list of 25 genuine accessories. With a new frame, brand-new, liquid-cooled engine, a two-year unlimited kilometres mileage warranty, and 16,000 km service intervals, the Speed 400 certainly promises to shake up the segment, if priced right. But how does it stack up against the competition, at least from a glance at the specs.

 

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Triumph Speed 400

 

All-new 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine features finger follower valvetrain and diamond-like coating (DLC) in the engine's internal components.

 

Engine Specifications

 

The Speed 400’s single-cylinder engine makes respectable figures of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Where it stands to have an advantage over its rivals is in real-world, everyday rideability. The flat torque curve should offer plenty of low- and mid-range grunt to make it eager across the revs and in every gear. Needless to say, this also means, the engine may not need to be kept on the boil, like the KTM to get the Speed 400 lurching ahead.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Differences Explained

 

SpecificationsTriumph Speed 400KTM 390 DukeBMW G 310 RRoyal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHCParallel-Twin, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Displacement398.15 cc373.3 cc313 cc648 cc
Max Power39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm33.52 bhp at 9,250 rpm47 bhp @ 7,150 rpm
Peak Torque37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm28 Nm at 7,500 rpm52 Nm @ 5,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch6-speed gearbox6-speed with quickshifter6-speed 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Triumph Speed 400

 

The Speed 400 has a very manageable 790 mm seat height coupled with 170 kg kerb weight.

 

Dimensions & Size

 

With its 170 kg kerb weight, the Speed 400 should offer not just decent power-to-weight ratio, but also make it easy to manoeuvre within the city. This should be a boon for riders looking to upgrade from smaller 125-150 cc motorcycles, and the 790 mm seat height, which has a slim waistline towards the fuel tank should make it quite manageable, even for shorter riders.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Unveiled; India Launch On July 5

SpecificationsTriumph Speed 400KTM 390 DukeBMW G 310 RRE Interceptor 650
Kerb Weight170 kg167 kg164 kg218 kg
Seat Height790 mm822 mm785 mm804 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13 litres13.5 litres11 litres13.7 litres

43 mm gold-anodised USD fork oozes premium appeal, but should also aid in good front-end feel and stability.

 

Chassis Components

 

The Speed 400 uses what is described as a hybrid spine chassis, which employs a perimeter frame, along with steel tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. The 43 mm upside down forks and rear monoshock are comparable to the other rivals in the segment, as are the ByBre brakes, with standard dual-channel ABS from Bosch. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Image Gallery

 

SpecificationsTriumph Speed 400KTM 390 DukeBMW G 310 RRE Interceptor 650
Chassis TypeHybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on SubframeSplit Steel Trellis FrameTubular Space FrameTubular Steel Frame With Bolted Trussing
Front Suspension43 mm BPF USD 140 mm travelWP Apex USD forks, 43 mm diameter41 mm USD (140 mm travel)41 mm fork - 110 mm
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with pre-load adjustment - 130 mm travelWP Apex Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMonoshock with adjustable preload (131 mm travel)Twin Shocks - 88 mm
Front Tyre110/70-R17 Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 110/70-17110/70-R17100/90-18 M/C 56H
Rear Tyre150/60-R17 Metzeler Sportec M9 RR150/60-17150/60-R17130/70-R18 M/C 63V/130/70-18 M/C 63H
Front Brake300 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS)320mm Disc, 4 piston Radially mounted Fixed Caliper (ABS)Single disc, 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper (ABS)320 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS)
Rear Brake230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)230mm Disc, 1 piston Floating Caliper (ABS)Single disc, 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper (ABS)230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)

The analogue speedometer with the small LCD console goes with the neo-retro styling. Simple, and offering all necessary information.

 

Features & Electronics

 

The Speed 400 comes with an analogue speedometer along with a LCD screen with a digital tachometer, gear position indicator, clock and other necessary information. It doesn’t get Bluetooth connectivity and the instrument console goes well with the overall styling cues of the bike. It’s the only bike in the segment to get switchable traction control, and comes with standard ride-by-wire throttle. 

 

The Triumph Speed 400 will be offered with a list of 25 opetional accessories.

 

Price

 

Prices for the new Triumph Speed 400 will be announced on July 5, 2023, and we will soon be getting to spend some time riding the Speed 400, so look out for our first ride review, coming soon. We estimate prices to be competitive, perhaps at par or just above the competition, considering the Triumph’s quality levels. In any case, a price tag of around Rs. 3 – 3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) should make the Triumph Speed 400 an attractive proposition, even when compared to its rivals.

 

Related Articles
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Pre-Bookings Commence
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Pre-Bookings Commence
2 hours ago
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X | Image Gallery
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X | Image Gallery
1 day ago
Triumph Speed 400: Top 5 Highlights
Triumph Speed 400: Top 5 Highlights
1 day ago
Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know
Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know
1 day ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Triumph Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now