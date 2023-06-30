Triumph Speed 400 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Triumph Speed 400 is the new entry-level modern classic roadster from Triumph, but it does go up against several contenders, including naked roadsters and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is from a segment above it. With a timeless neo-retro design language, and attention to detail with fit and finish that is certain to grab attention, the Speed 400 will be offered in a choice of three dual-tone colour options, which include Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black.

The Triumph Speed 400 will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle when it goes on sale.

In terms of features, the Speed 400 boasts of features like standard switchable traction control, and a long list of 25 genuine accessories. With a new frame, brand-new, liquid-cooled engine, a two-year unlimited kilometres mileage warranty, and 16,000 km service intervals, the Speed 400 certainly promises to shake up the segment, if priced right. But how does it stack up against the competition, at least from a glance at the specs.

All-new 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine features finger follower valvetrain and diamond-like coating (DLC) in the engine's internal components.

Engine Specifications

The Speed 400’s single-cylinder engine makes respectable figures of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Where it stands to have an advantage over its rivals is in real-world, everyday rideability. The flat torque curve should offer plenty of low- and mid-range grunt to make it eager across the revs and in every gear. Needless to say, this also means, the engine may not need to be kept on the boil, like the KTM to get the Speed 400 lurching ahead.

Specifications Triumph Speed 400 KTM 390 Duke BMW G 310 R Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Engine Type Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Parallel-Twin, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled Displacement 398.15 cc 373.3 cc 313 cc 648 cc Max Power 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm 43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 33.52 bhp at 9,250 rpm 47 bhp @ 7,150 rpm Peak Torque 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm 52 Nm @ 5,250 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch 6-speed gearbox 6-speed with quickshifter 6-speed

The Speed 400 has a very manageable 790 mm seat height coupled with 170 kg kerb weight.

Dimensions & Size

With its 170 kg kerb weight, the Speed 400 should offer not just decent power-to-weight ratio, but also make it easy to manoeuvre within the city. This should be a boon for riders looking to upgrade from smaller 125-150 cc motorcycles, and the 790 mm seat height, which has a slim waistline towards the fuel tank should make it quite manageable, even for shorter riders.

Specifications Triumph Speed 400 KTM 390 Duke BMW G 310 R RE Interceptor 650 Kerb Weight 170 kg 167 kg 164 kg 218 kg Seat Height 790 mm 822 mm 785 mm 804 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 13.5 litres 11 litres 13.7 litres

43 mm gold-anodised USD fork oozes premium appeal, but should also aid in good front-end feel and stability.

Chassis Components

The Speed 400 uses what is described as a hybrid spine chassis, which employs a perimeter frame, along with steel tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. The 43 mm upside down forks and rear monoshock are comparable to the other rivals in the segment, as are the ByBre brakes, with standard dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

Specifications Triumph Speed 400 KTM 390 Duke BMW G 310 R RE Interceptor 650 Chassis Type Hybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe Split Steel Trellis Frame Tubular Space Frame Tubular Steel Frame With Bolted Trussing Front Suspension 43 mm BPF USD 140 mm travel WP Apex USD forks, 43 mm diameter 41 mm USD (140 mm travel) 41 mm fork - 110 mm Rear Suspension Monoshock with pre-load adjustment - 130 mm travel WP Apex Monoshock, 10 step adjustable Monoshock with adjustable preload (131 mm travel) Twin Shocks - 88 mm Front Tyre 110/70-R17 Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 110/70-17 110/70-R17 100/90-18 M/C 56H Rear Tyre 150/60-R17 Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 150/60-17 150/60-R17 130/70-R18 M/C 63V/130/70-18 M/C 63H Front Brake 300 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS) 320mm Disc, 4 piston Radially mounted Fixed Caliper (ABS) Single disc, 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper (ABS) 320 mm disc with 4-piston floating calliper (ABS) Rear Brake 230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS) 230mm Disc, 1 piston Floating Caliper (ABS) Single disc, 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper (ABS) 230 mm disc with single calliper (ABS)

The analogue speedometer with the small LCD console goes with the neo-retro styling. Simple, and offering all necessary information.

Features & Electronics

The Speed 400 comes with an analogue speedometer along with a LCD screen with a digital tachometer, gear position indicator, clock and other necessary information. It doesn’t get Bluetooth connectivity and the instrument console goes well with the overall styling cues of the bike. It’s the only bike in the segment to get switchable traction control, and comes with standard ride-by-wire throttle.

The Triumph Speed 400 will be offered with a list of 25 opetional accessories.

Price

Prices for the new Triumph Speed 400 will be announced on July 5, 2023, and we will soon be getting to spend some time riding the Speed 400, so look out for our first ride review, coming soon. We estimate prices to be competitive, perhaps at par or just above the competition, considering the Triumph’s quality levels. In any case, a price tag of around Rs. 3 – 3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) should make the Triumph Speed 400 an attractive proposition, even when compared to its rivals.