MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh

Triumph has launched the updated iteration of the Speed 400 motorcycle in the Indian market. With the update, the motorcycle gains new colour schemes and gets a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor. The latest version of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), over Rs 5,000 higher than the outgoing model.

The latest version of the Speed 400 gets new colour schemes over its predecessor

Visually, the design of the Speed 400 remains unchanged and retains the same body panels as before. However, it is now offered in four colour schemes- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Phantom Black. Another change is the new seat, which is now 10 mm thicker than before. It continues to feature switchable traction control and ride-by-wire. One change however, is that the motorcycle is now offered with a five-step ⁠adjustable clutch and brake levers.

In terms of cycle parts, the Speed 400 continues to feature 43 mm big-piston USD front forks with 140 mm travel , a mono-shock at the rear, and lightweight 17-inch wheels. For braking, the motorcycle still gets four-piston radial front brakes with a 300 mm front disc, with dual-channel ABS. However, it now rides on 110/80 front tyre and 150/70 rear tyre with higher radial profiles.

The Speed 400 continues to feature the 398 cc TR-Series engine as before. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque assist clutch.



