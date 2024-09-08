Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17
Published on September 8, 2024
- Triumph is expected to introduce a new variant of the Speed 400 on September 17.
- To be powered by the 398 cc, four-valve engine.
- The brand has sent a photo of the upcoming motorcycle’s fuel tank and engine.
Triumph Motorcycles is all set to unveil a motorcycle on September 17 at Aerocity, New Delhi. The brand is yet to specify which motorcycle will be unveiled on the 17th, although, it has stated that it will be a modern classic. Furthermore, the brand has also sent a photo of the upcoming motorcycle’s fuel tank and engine, revealing that it will feature the same engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The image also has evidence that points to the bike being a derivative of the Speed 400.
The teased motorcycle has many aspects in common with the Speed 400
In the image, the motorcycle sports a large logo of the Triumph brand on the fuel tank, more in line with the Speed 400 rather than the Scrambler 400X which has a smaller logo on its tank. Similarly, the paint scheme is also reminiscent of the Carnival Red / Storm Grey currently offered with the Speed. Another detail visible in the image is the silver badging on the side cowl, which, again, appears to be similar to the Speed 400. While the image doesn’t give us any indications, we expect the bike to be offered in a range of new colour schemes.
The powertrain on the motorcycle is likely to remain the same- a 398 cc, four-valve engine. This engine puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm in the Speed 400. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
