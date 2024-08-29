Login
Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh

Offered in three colour options, the all-new Daytona 660 is the second bike after the Tiger Sport 660 to be based on the Trident 660’s engine platform
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All-new Daytona 660 launched in India
  • Available in three colourways
  • Powered by a 660 cc inline triple motor

Say hello to the all-new Triumph Daytona 660 that has been launched in India at a sticker price of Rs 9,72,450, ex-showroom. Successor to the previous generation Daytona 675, the new Daytona 660 is based on the Trident 660’s engine platform and is the second motorcycle to use it after the Tiger Sport 660. Offered in three colourways, the Daytona 660 is currently the only sportbike offered by the brand in its portfolio. Bookings for the Daytona 660 have started across all authorised Triumph dealerships across India.


Triumph Daytona 660 India launch carandbike edited 4

The motorcycle packs a striking design with clean and smooth lines and a distinctive twin LED headlamp setup with the air intake in the centre. The fairing extends towards the sculpted fuel tank which ends with a compact tail section highlighting the bike’s sporty nature. The motorcycle has been built around a steel tubular perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe and a race-inspired swingarm. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils New Colours for 2025 Model Year Lineup

Triumph Daytona 660 India launch carandbike edited 8

The motorcycle is suspended by Showa 41 mm Big Piston upside-down forks for the front with 110 mm travel and a Showa monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment and 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm twin discs with radial calipers and a 220 mm single disc with a sliding caliper for the rear.


Triumph Daytona 660 India launch carandbike edited 7

Powering the new Daytona 660 is the same 660 cc liquid-cooled inline triple with a 240-degree firing order from the Trident 660. However, Triumph has significantly upgraded the motor to produce more power and torque which stands at 95 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm, respectively. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
Triumph Daytona 660 India launch carandbike edited 3

The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 201 kg, fuel tank capacity is 14 litres while wheelbase stands at 1,425 mm. In terms of features, the Daytona 660 is equipped with a multi-function colour TFT screen for instrumentation. For rider aids, it gets three ride modes – Road, Rain and Sport, and is also equipped with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

 

Also Read: car&bike awards 2024: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Wins the ‘Scrambler of the Year’ Award
Triumph Daytona 660 India launch carandbike edited 5

In India, the new Triumph Daytona 660 competes against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660 in its segment.

