Triumph Motorcycles Unveils New Colours for 2025 Model Year Lineup

Triumph has announced 13 new colours for its range of motorcycles.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Triumph Motorcycles has updated its range of bikes with new colour options for the 2025 model year. In all the English motorcycle manufacturer is set to roll out up to 13 new colour options spread across its range of mid-capacity and large displacement models.

     

    New Colours for 2025 Motorcycle Lineup 1
     

    Starting with the Tiger lineup, the Tiger 850 Sport has been updated with two new colour options: a dual-tone bright Roulette Green and Jet Black finish, and a Korosi Red and Graphite colour scheme. The smaller Tiger 660 joins the party with a vibrant Baja Orange and Phantom Black colorway, adding to its existing range of Jet Black & Graphite and Snowdonia White & Jet Black options. Additionally, both these models now get a matt Metallic Grey-finished grab rack.

     

    New Colours for 2025 Motorcycle Lineup 7
     

    Moving to the Modern Classic range, the Scrambler 900 gets a new Kingfisher Blue paint scheme accentuated by contrasting black stripes. The Bonneville Speedmaster meanwhile is offered in a new two-tone Snowdonia White and Cranberry Red, complemented by sleek sapphire black mudguards and accents.

     

    New Colours for 2025 Motorcycle Lineup 4
     

    The Bonneville T100 sports an attractive new Aluminium Silver and Baja Orange paint scheme while the T120 gets a Crystal White and Cranberry Red combination. The Speed Twin 900 gets a new two-tone look with a Matt Phantom Black and Matt Crystal White tank, paired with black mudguards and side panels. The Bonneville Bobber also gains a new two-tone matte paint finish pairing Graphite with Baja Orange. 

     

    New Colours for 2025 Motorcycle Lineup 2
     

    Triumph ahas also introduced a bold Cosmic Yellow colour option for the Speed Triple 1200 RS, accentuated by a black RS graphic and matching yellow accents on the bodywork. The Street Triple 765 R also gets a makeover with a new Matt Baja Orange or a Pure White colour scheme. The high-performance Street Triple 765 RS gets a stealthy upgrade with a new Phantom Black scheme accented by yellow highlights.
     

    Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

    # Triumph# Triumph Motorcycles# Bikes
