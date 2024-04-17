Login
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

The updated MY24 Tiger range is available in two variants -- GT and Rally Pro.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Rally Pro is priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Pre-orders for the updated Tiger range are open.
  • Both models have the same engine but differ in a few aspects.

Triumph Motorcycle India has launched the updated Tiger 900, available in two variants – GT and Rally Pro. Priced at Rs. 13.95 lakh for the Tiger 900 GT and Rs. 15.95 lakh for the Rally Pro (ex-showroom), both motorcycles are equipped with the same engine, with Triumph claiming enhanced capabilities and comfort with this update. Pre-orders for the MY24 Tiger range are underway, with deliveries slated to begin soon. 

 

Also Read: Is Triumph Working On A New Street Triple Or Is It The Triumph Daytona 765?

 

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is designed to be a road-focused touring motorcycle. 

 

As the name suggests, the Tiger 900 GT leans more towards road-centric touring, while the 900 Rally Pro is tailored for stringent off-road trails. Design-wise, the 2024 range flaunts a more aggressive and adventure-oriented look, characterised by redesigned elements such as the beak, cockpit, and side panels, accompanied by fresh paint schemes and graphics. Moreover, Triumph claims that the redesigned 20-litre fuel tank, along with the revamped flatter seat, enhances rider comfort. 

 

One of the most significant enhancements lies in its engine, which receives substantial revisions resulting in a 13 per cent increase in power output. Equipped with the same 888 cc in-line triple engine, the 2024 models now deliver 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm, accompanied by a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph claims a 9 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency. 

 

Also Read: Opinion: Premium Motorcycle Focus - Single & Ready To Mingle!

 

The Rally Pro variant gets an exclusive off-road pro mode. 

 

Moreover, both variants come equipped with features including a larger 7.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire technology, cornering ABS, traction control, and four riding modes – road, rain, sport, and off-road. However, the Rally Pro gets an exclusive off-road pro mode, disabling ABS and traction control. Additionally, the Rally Pro has a standard quick-shifter, distinguishing it from the GT variant.

 

In terms of suspension, the Tiger 900 GT features a Marzocchi USD fork at the front and a Marzocchi monoshock at the rear, providing 180mm and 170mm of travel, respectively. The Rally Pro is equipped with a Showa upside-down fork and a Showa monoshock, delivering 240 mm and 230 mm of travel, respectively, meant to help tackle rugged terrains with ease.

 

As for its rivals, the Tiger 900 GT goes up against the Ducati Multistrada V2 while the Tiger 900 Rally Pro challenges the Ducati DesertX, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure.  

# Triumph Motorcycles India# 2024 Triumph Tiger 900# Triumph Tiger 900 GT# Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro# Triumph Tiger 900# 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 launched# Tiger 900# Adventure Motorcycles# Bike news# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

