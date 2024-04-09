Login
Is Triumph Working On A New Street Triple Or Is It The Triumph Daytona 765?

We rode the new Triumph Street Triple in Spain barely a year ago, but now, latest spy shots reveal that Triumph may be working on yet another update.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New test bike could well be a Daytona 765
  • Triumph updated the Street Triple in 2023
  • Current test mule seems a long time away from production

Is Triumph Motorcycles working on the next-generation Street Triple? Latest spy shots that have surfaced seem to indicate that this is quite a possibility, even though Triumph has only released a new Street Triple range in 2023, which we had the pleasure of reviewing in Spain last year, on public roads as well as at the Jerez MotoGP track. What we see from the spy shots seem to be a bike in the very initial stages of testing. With the current generation Street Triple being only a year old, the next-generation model doesn’t look likely to be production ready anytime soon.

 

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed

 

The fairing mounting points indicate that the prototype could well be an initial test mule of a full-faired sportbike.

 

The fuel tank on the test bike seems to have been taken from the 2023 Street Triple, but at the front, the headlight seems to have been borrowed from the Trident 660. The handlebars are also wide and raised and sports bar-end mirrors, but whether anything cosmetic on the test bike will make it to the production model is still a matter of conjecture. The most noticeable change appears to be in the chassis department with a new twin-spar aluminium frame, with an updated swingarm which doesn’t resemble anything with the current generation model’s swingarm.

 

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple R First Ride Review

 

Triumph has only updated its Street Triple range in 2023.

 

But what is an indication that this model may not be a naked bike are the fairing mounting points towards the headstock. So, could the test bike be an early test mule of a faired sportbike based on the Street Triple 765? And if that is the case, is there a likelihood of the Daytona 765 making a comeback? The engine seems to be largely unchanged, which will be the current Street Triple’s 765 cc, inline three-cylinder motor which pumps out 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm in the Street Triple RS. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024 

 

The chunky aluminium swingarm seems to indicate the test bike's “sport” DNA.

 

The other noticeable change is the chunky cast-aluminium swingarm which has no resemblance to the current Street Triple’s banana-shaped unit. The swingarm on the test unit seems like that of a racing design found on a Moto2 bike, a class that Triumph supplies engines to. Suspension and cycle parts of the test mule seem to be shared with the current Street Triple RS. But if it’s indeed a Daytona 765 in the making, expect quite a few changes by the time an advanced test mule or closer to production prototype rolls out. 

 

Also Read: All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Unveiled; India Launch Soon

 

The Triumph Daytona 660 is considered more of a sport tourer than a true-blue sportbike like the earlier Daytona 675.

 

Triumph already has the Daytona 660, which is expected to be launched in India soon. But the Daytona 660 has been a bit of a disappointment from Daytona loyalists, considering it’s more of a sport touring model than the original Daytona 675 which had a strong fan following, even in India. We expect slightly different engine internals, as the map, with possibly more performance, and possibly other updates to the cycle parts as well. Looking at the spy shots, it seems to be early days yet, but there is the hint of quite a possibility that Triumph is planning a more focussed sportbike for the future and could very well be the Daytona 765. 

 

(Source)

# Triumph Daytona 765# Daytona 765# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

