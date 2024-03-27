Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a special edition livery for the Trident 660 called the ‘Slippery Sam’ which pays tribute to the original Slippery Sam 750 cc Trident race bike that had bagged five consecutive wins at the Isle of Man TT and other short circuit wins for Triumph in the 1970s. The new special edition livery has been launched in the UK and it comes at no extra cost over the standard price tag of the Trident 660.

Unlike the standard shade that has black or grey as the primary colours, the Slippery Sam livery is a triple-tone colour scheme with white as the primary shade with blue and red accents and number '67' race graphics. The fuel tank, front fender, flyscreen and tail section are painted in the special livery. Notably, Triumph is offering the flyscreen, belly pan and di-directional quick-shifter as standard, which otherwise needs to be purchased as an optional accessory.



Apart from that, this special edition Trident 660 is identical to the standard model. It is powered by a 660cc inline-triple capable of churning out 80 bhp and 64 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a 41 mm USD fork setup at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. Braking is handled by 310 mm twin discs at the front, and a 225 mm single disc at the rear. The Trident 660 features two riding modes, dual-channel ABS and traction control.

The company hasn’t announced any plans to launch the Slippery San Trident 660 in India yet, but if Triumph does decide to do so, expect it to carry a slight premium of the standard sticker price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).