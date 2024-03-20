Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R, GT India Prices Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the prices of the new Rocekt 3 Storm R and the Rocket 3 Storm GT in India. Both motorcycles were launched in India within a day of their global unveil.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm range launched in India
  • Rocket 3 Storm R: Rs. 21.99 lakh | Rocket 3 Storm GT: Rs. 22.59 lakh
  • Both bikes get an uprated engine and lighter alloy wheels

The Triumph Rocket 3 is the most powerful production Triumph motorcycle ever made! And to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rocket series, Triumph Motorcycles India introduced the Rocket 3 Storm R and the Rocket 3 Storm GT with the former being priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh and the latter being priced at Rs. 22.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Storm edition of the Rocket 3 makes more power, gets new colours and is lighter too.

 

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 Storm Range Revealed

The 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine gets small updates and now churns out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, which is a significant bump of 15 bhp and an earth-shattering 255 Nm of peak torque, coming in at just 4,000 rpm, 4 Nm more than before. The new Rocket 3 Storm models also get lighter wheels, blacked-out parts and new colour schemes. The new 10-spoke alloy wheels are now 4 kg lighter. 

Both bikes continue to get electronic rider aids in form of traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, ride-by-wire, hill-hold, 4 riding modes, cruise control and keyless ignition. Triumph is offering a bi-directional quick-shifter as an optional extra along with 50 genuine accessories for both bikes. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024

The big three-cylinder engine continues to be mounted on an Aluminium frame. For stopping power, both bikes get Brembo Stylema callipers gripping two 320 mm discs up front and a Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc calliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the rear wheel. The bikes are suspended on 47 mm Showa fork which can be adjusted for rebound and compression, while the rear sees a Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir that is fully adjustable.

The R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colours, but the split of the tank is reversed. The Rocket 3 Storm R weighs in at 317 kg while the Rocket 3 Storm GT is 3 kg heavier at 320 kg.

# Triumph Rocket 3# Triumph Rocket 3 Storm# Rocket 3 GT# Rocket 3R# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Triumph Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ultraviolette Announces Its Entry Into Turkey
Ultraviolette Announces Its Entry Into Turkey
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon
Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon
Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled
Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Unveiled
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut
BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh
BMW 6 Series M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 78.90 Lakh
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
New Triumph Rocket 3 Storm Range Revealed
New Triumph Rocket 3 Storm Range Revealed
Triumph Rocket 3 GT 221 Special Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 21.40 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT 221 Special Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 21.40 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Top 5 Highlights
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Top 5 Highlights
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved