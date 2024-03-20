Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R, GT India Prices Revealed

The Triumph Rocket 3 is the most powerful production Triumph motorcycle ever made! And to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rocket series, Triumph Motorcycles India introduced the Rocket 3 Storm R and the Rocket 3 Storm GT with the former being priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh and the latter being priced at Rs. 22.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Storm edition of the Rocket 3 makes more power, gets new colours and is lighter too.

The 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine gets small updates and now churns out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, which is a significant bump of 15 bhp and an earth-shattering 255 Nm of peak torque, coming in at just 4,000 rpm, 4 Nm more than before. The new Rocket 3 Storm models also get lighter wheels, blacked-out parts and new colour schemes. The new 10-spoke alloy wheels are now 4 kg lighter.

Both bikes continue to get electronic rider aids in form of traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, ride-by-wire, hill-hold, 4 riding modes, cruise control and keyless ignition. Triumph is offering a bi-directional quick-shifter as an optional extra along with 50 genuine accessories for both bikes.

The big three-cylinder engine continues to be mounted on an Aluminium frame. For stopping power, both bikes get Brembo Stylema callipers gripping two 320 mm discs up front and a Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc calliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the rear wheel. The bikes are suspended on 47 mm Showa fork which can be adjusted for rebound and compression, while the rear sees a Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir that is fully adjustable.

The R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colours, but the split of the tank is reversed. The Rocket 3 Storm R weighs in at 317 kg while the Rocket 3 Storm GT is 3 kg heavier at 320 kg.