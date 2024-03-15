Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024

The Triumph Daytona 660 is all set for a launch in India. According to Triumph’s official Instagram page, the brand has already started producing the motorcycle for the Indian market. The motorcycle debuted back in January 2024 as the third model powered by the 660 cc inline-triple engine after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, both of which are on sale in India.

Carandbike learnt from its dealer sources that the launch of the Daytona 660 is likely to happen sometime in April 2024, although the company hasn't officially announced any details. That said, the bike has already been listed on the Triumph India website. Few dealers are even accepting pre-bookings for the bike for a token of Rs 50,000. Expect the motorcycle to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Also Read: New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test

The Daytona 660's design is inspired by the older Daytona 675

The design of the Daytona 660 is inspired by the older ‘675’ model, and the motorcycle features twin LED headlights. The bike is offered in three colour options overseas, including a ‘660’ race-inspired graphic. It gets a digital instrument console, similar to that of the Trident 660, with a monochrome TFT LCD screen. The unit is also compatible with the optional My Triumph Connectivity System. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes – road, sport and rain.

The Daytona 660 gets a digital console, similar to that of the Trident 660

In terms of cycle parts, the Daytona 660 is suspended by a 41 mm Showa up-side down (USD) big piston fork up front while at the rear you get a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm floating discs up front and a single 220 mm fixed disc at the rear. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 201 kg and a seat height of 810 mm.

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh

The 660 cc engine on the motorcycle makes 94 bhp and 69 Nm

On the powertrain front, the 660 cc inline-triple engine powering the motorcycle churns out about 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Daytona 660 also has a brand-new exhaust and is said to sound sportier than its other 660 cc siblings. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch.