2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh

By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on February 12, 2024

Highlights

  • Triumph Scrambler 1200 X replaces the 1200 XC
  • More accessible and approachable than 1200 XC
  • Lower-spec suspension & brakes, but lower seat height

Triumph Motorcycles India seems to be focussing on getting the more approachable and accessible version of its Scrambler 1200 range. The Scrambler 1200 X is the replacement for the now discontinued Scrambler 1200 XC. For 2024, the X replaces the XC as a more entry-level model, with better rider accessibility and pricing. But it’s the XE which is the more hardcore and off-road focussed model in the Triumph Scrambler 1200 family, although it has not been announced for India yet. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range Unveiled     

 

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 X replaces the outgoing Scrambler 1200 XC

 

For India, Triumph has only listed the Scrambler 1200 X on its website, which should be the only model offered on sale in India. Unlike the earlier Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC, the Scrambler 1200 X now is a more accessible with a 820 mm seat height, which can be dropped further to 795 mm with an optional low seat height. Clearly, the focus is on making the Scrambler 1200 range more accessible and manageable to a wider audience. 

 

Watch The Video Review Of The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC:

 

With a shorter stroke suspension (not fully adjustable like the XC it replaces), the new Scrambler 1200 X is more accessible to a wide range of riders of varying height and build. The older bike’s Brembo M50 brakes, Showa fork, and piggyback Ohlins rear shocks have been replaced with Nissin brakes and Marzocchi suspension units. The 310 mm diameter brake discs are smaller than the 320 mm disc on the earlier 1200 XC, and axially-mounted Nissin calipers now do the job instead of the radial-mount Brembo M50s on the earlier model. These changes could be a point of discussion for many, but the focus also seems to be to make the price point of the Scrambler 1200 X more accessible as well.

 

Also Read: Everything About The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range 

 

Same engine with some updates, and gets lean-sensitive riding aids.

 

The 1200 X features gets the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine, but it now gets a new 50 mm throttle body (up from 45 mm) and revised exhaust headers, delivering improved flow and a broader spread of torque. Peak power now arrives slightly earlier (250 rpm) in the rev range, reaching 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm with peak torque of 110 Nm also arriving 250 rpm earlier, at 4,250 rpm. An update to the electronics suite introduces cornering traction control and five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider Configurable. 

 

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is more accessible with a lower seat height and less suspension travel than outgoing 1200 XC.

 

The circular dash comes with optional Bluetooth and gets turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. And there’s a long list of 70 genuine accessories, including luggage options to make the Scrambler 1200 X adventure-ready. The top-spec Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE is unlikely to be launched in India. 

