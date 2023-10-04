Login

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range Revealed

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 range gets a few updates for the new model year. The ‘XC’ model gets replaced by a new ‘X’ variant, while the top-spec ‘XE’ range gets new features.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

04-Oct-23 12:58 PM IST

Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2024 Scrambler 1200 range, with the new ‘X’ variant replacing the earlier ‘XC’ variant and the top-spec ‘XE’ variants gets updated with new features and cycle parts. Both motorcycles have been launched globally with deliveries beginning in January 2024. Prices of the Scrambler 1200 X start at £ 11,895 which roughly converts to Rs. 11.93 lakh. The XE is priced at £13,295 which converts to about Rs. 13.33 lakh.       

 

Both models feature the same 1,200 cc Bonneville twin engine and torque-rich Scrambler tune with a new, single 50 mm throttle body and revised exhaust headers, delivering improved flow and a broader spread of torque. Peak power now arrives slightly earlier in the rev range, reaching 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm, with peak torque of 110 Nm also arriving earlier, at 4,250 rpm.

 

Both models use the same tubular steel frame along with wire-spoke wheels with Aluminium rims. The handlebar on the XE is 65 mm wider than that of the X. The XE model also gets reversible risers for adjusting the handlebar height and adjustable foot pegs. Both bikes feature a twin-sided, premium cast aluminium swing arm. The XE gets a 32 mm longer swingarm than the X’s, at 579 mm. The Scrambler 1200 X gets road-focused, dual-purpose Metzeler Karoo Street, while the XE variant runs on Metzeler Tourance dual-sport tyres.

Being the top-spec variant, the Scrambler 1200 XE gets 45 mm USD fork from Marzocchi up front, which are fully adjustable and offer 250 mm of travel. At the rear are twin shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs which again is fully adjustable. The rear suspension too gets a travel of 250 mm. The X too gets 45 mm USD from Marzocchi up front but doesn’t have adjustability. The rear suspension is the same as that on the XE but gets adjustability only for preload. Suspension travel on the X is 170 mm on both ends.  

One of the bigger updates on the XE are the Brembo Stylema radial monobloc brake callipers up front with 320 mm floating discs. The X gets 310 mm floating discs up front with Nissin twin-piston axial callipers. Both models get a 255 mm disc at the rear with Nissin callipers. Both motorcycles get a high-specification inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Continental, along with cornering ABS and cornering traction control. 

The Scrambler 1200 X gets 5 riding modes, each with their own dedicated throttle response and specific ABS and traction control settings. Riders can choose from sport, road, rain, off-road and rider Configurable. The XE in addition to the 5 modes already mentioned, also gets off-road pro mode, which can be used by seasoned riders.

The Scrambler 1200 XE gets customisable full colour TFT instrument. Two minimal and stylish information layout design themes are available, each with a further three options to change the level of information displayed. The choice between a high or low contrast display is also available, as well as personalised start up screen. 

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 range goes up against the Ducati Scrambler 1100 range.

