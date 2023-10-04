2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range Revealed
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
04-Oct-23 12:58 PM IST
Highlights
- 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range revealed globally
- Scrambler XC replaced by 'X' variant
- Scrambler XE gets significant updates
Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2024 Scrambler 1200 range, with the new ‘X’ variant replacing the earlier ‘XC’ variant and the top-spec ‘XE’ variants gets updated with new features and cycle parts. Both motorcycles have been launched globally with deliveries beginning in January 2024. Prices of the Scrambler 1200 X start at £ 11,895 which roughly converts to Rs. 11.93 lakh. The XE is priced at £13,295 which converts to about Rs. 13.33 lakh.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Details Revealed
Both models feature the same 1,200 cc Bonneville twin engine and torque-rich Scrambler tune with a new, single 50 mm throttle body and revised exhaust headers, delivering improved flow and a broader spread of torque. Peak power now arrives slightly earlier in the rev range, reaching 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm, with peak torque of 110 Nm also arriving earlier, at 4,250 rpm.
Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range: All You Need To Know
Both models use the same tubular steel frame along with wire-spoke wheels with Aluminium rims. The handlebar on the XE is 65 mm wider than that of the X. The XE model also gets reversible risers for adjusting the handlebar height and adjustable foot pegs. Both bikes feature a twin-sided, premium cast aluminium swing arm. The XE gets a 32 mm longer swingarm than the X’s, at 579 mm. The Scrambler 1200 X gets road-focused, dual-purpose Metzeler Karoo Street, while the XE variant runs on Metzeler Tourance dual-sport tyres.
Being the top-spec variant, the Scrambler 1200 XE gets 45 mm USD fork from Marzocchi up front, which are fully adjustable and offer 250 mm of travel. At the rear are twin shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs which again is fully adjustable. The rear suspension too gets a travel of 250 mm. The X too gets 45 mm USD from Marzocchi up front but doesn’t have adjustability. The rear suspension is the same as that on the XE but gets adjustability only for preload. Suspension travel on the X is 170 mm on both ends.
One of the bigger updates on the XE are the Brembo Stylema radial monobloc brake callipers up front with 320 mm floating discs. The X gets 310 mm floating discs up front with Nissin twin-piston axial callipers. Both models get a 255 mm disc at the rear with Nissin callipers. Both motorcycles get a high-specification inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Continental, along with cornering ABS and cornering traction control.
The Scrambler 1200 X gets 5 riding modes, each with their own dedicated throttle response and specific ABS and traction control settings. Riders can choose from sport, road, rain, off-road and rider Configurable. The XE in addition to the 5 modes already mentioned, also gets off-road pro mode, which can be used by seasoned riders.
The Scrambler 1200 XE gets customisable full colour TFT instrument. Two minimal and stylish information layout design themes are available, each with a further three options to change the level of information displayed. The choice between a high or low contrast display is also available, as well as personalised start up screen.
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 range goes up against the Ducati Scrambler 1100 range.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Triumph Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-4765 second ago
The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.
-4430 second ago
The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.
10 minutes ago
The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales
1 hour ago
The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.
2 hours ago
The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel
2 hours ago
This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore
2 hours ago
The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.
3 hours ago
The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.
4 hours ago
New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.
5 hours ago
India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.
19 hours ago
Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.
16 days ago
Triumph Motorcycles India has begun deliveries of the 2023 Street Triple 765 in India. It was launched a few months ago in June 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
1 month ago
Triumph Motorcycles is likely to bring back the ‘Daytona’ moniker, with the new Daytona 660 being tested in Europe.
2 months ago
Sneak peek into Triumph Motorcycles’ motorcross bike development showcases different aspects of the bike, including a look at the aluminium chassis.
2 months ago
A render of a possible Triumph Tiger 400 has left our hearts racing. Of course, it is just a render, but imagine if this is actually something that Triumph has planned as a future model? Well, sign us up!