Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be launched this month, most likely in a week’s time or so, as the company gears up for the festive season which is just around the corner. We have also been invited for to ride the new motorcycle by Triumph India, so keep watching this space as we will bring you a comprehensive review of the motorcycle. The media ride of the Scrambler 400 X will be followed by the first ride experience of the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, which takes place towards the end of October.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X looks like a smaller sibling of the bigger Scrambler 1200 XC from certain angles. The motorcycle has that ‘scrambler’ look, with a hint of modern classic elements. The tall stance, Metzeler Karoo dual-sport tyres wrapped around cast-Aluminium alloy wheels and suspension with longer travel, all of it contributes to the motorcycle looking the part of a scrambler. Adding to the appeal are the mesh guard for the LED headlight, knuckle guards and a bash-plate for the engine.

The Scrambler 400 X gets the same 398 cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine as the Speed 400, along with the exact same state of tune. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.

The Scrambler 400 X is built around the same hybrid spine, perimeter and tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear sub-frame and cast Aluminium swingarm. It gets features 43 mm USD forks but has travel of 150 mm at both ends, which is more than that of the Speed 400. The front gets a larger 19-inch wheel.

The Scrambler 400 X comes with a taller and wider handlebar with standard plastic hand guards, a two-piece seat and a slightly upswept dual-barrel exhaust. The Scrambler 400 X offers a more upright riding stance, with the rider sitting taller, and features a larger brake pedal, and serrated footpegs for better grip, that are positioned lower and wider for a natural feeling stand-up riding position. Like its sibling, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X also gets switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which can be switched off completely at the rear wheel.

In terms of pricing, we expect the Triumph Scrambler 400 X to be priced at Rs. 2.7 lakh to Rs. 2.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will go up against the Himalayan 452, KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Scram 411.